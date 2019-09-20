Virginia
» Keep creating havoc: Virginia comes into the game tied for second in the country with 14 sacks and No. 8 with 28 tackles for a loss. Those type of numbers need to continue, especially against ODU, which has a quarterback still trying to develop chemistry with his receivers and who would much rather pull the ball down and run instead of throw it. The Cavaliers need to make him do that.
» But do so in a disciplined manner: That being said, ODU quarterback Stone Smartt has the size and athleticism to hurt teams with his legs. So in the front seven, Virginia’s defensive linemen and linebackers have to stay disciplined within their gap assignments and not be too quick to fly into the backfield, which will create running lanes for Smartt to take advantage of.
» Send a statement: Two weeks ago, Virginia didn’t just beat William & Mary. The Cavalier sent a message to the rest of the country by dominating the Tribe physically and on the scoreboard. The best teams in college football don’t just beat the teams they’re supposed to beat, they dominate them. The Wahoos come into Saturday’s game as a 28-point favorite. Heading into next weekend’s trip to Notre Dame, they at least need to cover the spread.
Old Dominion
» Make the defense respect the pass: Virginia has been next to impossible to run against so far this season, and the Cavaliers are facing a team that wants to do exactly that. The Monarchs are going to have to soften the Cavaliers' defense up a little but with some early passes. Whether it’s an obvious passing down or not, the coaches are going to have to take some chances through the air to open things up on the ground.
» Don’t turn the ball over: The one thing an underdog cannot do and hope to hang around, especially on the road, is turn the ball over. Not only does it take points off the board, but it takes all the momentum out of the visitors’ sails and gives the home crowd an added incentive to make like hard on the opposing team.
» Don’t be scared to test Hall: Bryce Hall is one of the best cornerbacks in the country and plenty of offenses have reason to respect him. But simply not testing his side of the field isn’t the best choice, though. Not only are you cutting the field and the playbook in half, you’re making it that much easier for the defense to anticipate what’s coming. Instead, when ODU does target Hall it needs to use double moves, decoys and pick routes to divide his attention.
