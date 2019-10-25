Virginia
» Manage the elements: Virginia did an excellent job of forcing turnovers and limiting mistakes against Duke. When UVa avoids costly turnovers and miscues, it tends to perform well. With rain expected for at least a portion of the game against Louisville, ball security is going to prove critical. On the flip side, the Cavaliers may be able to force a few fumbles.
» Limit Javian Hawkins: It’s easier said than done, but limiting Louisville running back Javian Hawkins will lead to a UVa win. Hawkins keeps defensive coordinators up at night with his speed and lateral quickness. The redshirt freshman averages 107 yards per game on the ground, and UVa’s linebackers need to bring him down near the line of scrimmage. Once he gets to the second level, he’s dangerous in the open field.
» Explode offensively: Virginia tallied 48 points against Duke. The offense looked solid, and the special teams unit scored on Joe Reed’s kickoff return for a touchdown. Expecting 48 points again is unreasonable, but Louisville’s defense ranks last in the ACC in points allowed per game with 33.4 points allowed per contest. Virginia should have its way with this Louisville defense, even if it’s raining.
Louisville
» Test Virginia’s secondary: The Cavaliers didn’t miss a beat without Bryce Hall at cornerback against Duke. Part of that success was because Duke rarely took shots down the field, and when they did, the pocket didn’t hold up well. Virginia intentionally allows one-on-one matchups between wide receivers and corners down the field. Louisville needs to win a few of those to win the game.
» Contain Bryce Perkins: With backup quarterback Brennan Armstrong healthy after missing time earlier this year, the Virginia offensive coaches feel more comfortable running Bryce Perkins at quarterback. If he’s able to find success rushing the ball, especially in the red zone, Virginia is very tough to beat. Louisville’s defense needs to keep Perkins from rushing effectively.
» Clamp down in the red zone: Given the recent play of Louisville’s defense, it’s unlikely the Cardinals will completely shut down Virginia’s offense. Louisville can, however, focus on holding the Cavaliers to field goals. Miami’s defense didn’t shut Virginia down, but it played well in the red zone and that was enough to beat UVa. Louisville needs a solid day defensively when Virginia moves inside the 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.