Virginia
» Find a way to score: Put on your high-level football analysis cap and bear with me, folks. To win football games, a team needs to score more points than its opponent. Against Clemson, scoring is an incredible challenge. Bryce Perkins and Virginia need to generate at least 20 points in this game to keep it competitive against a high-powered Clemson offense. Only North Carolina, which reached exactly 20 points, has hit the 20-point mark against Clemson this season.
» Force turnovers: Virginia is a good football team. Bronco Mendenhall is a very good football coach. This program is headed in the right direction. Regardless, Clemson is the better team and program in 2019, and it’s not all that close in terms of the on-field product. There’s a reason UVa is a four-touchdown underdog. To keep this game close, winning the turnover battle is a must for the overmatched Cavaliers.
» Settle in quickly: The first quarter of the game will play a major role in Virginia’s chances of winning. The Cavaliers play well late in games, but no ACC team is well equipped to come from behind against Clemson. Starting fast, both offensively and defensively, will go a long way for Virginia. The Cavaliers haven’t been on this stage before, but they’ll need to quickly overcome nerves and start fast. If they do jump out to an early lead, they’ll start to gain the necessary confidence to pull a major upset.
Clemson
» Stop Bryce Perkins: Virginia’s quarterback accounted for an incredible 475 yards of total offense in UVa’s win over Virginia Tech. Perkins is an elite talent, and as Perkins goes, Virginia’s offense goes. If Clemson can limit Perkins, the Cavaliers have little chance of winning.
» Take deep shots: Trevor Lawrence throws the deep ball about as well as any quarterback in college football. With an abundance of quality wide receivers who can take the top off a defense, Lawrence and the Tigers should stretch the field against UVa’s inexperienced secondary.
» Contain Joe Reed on kickoffs: With Virginia entering the game as a sizeable underdog, the Cavaliers need to win the special teams battle to even the playing field. With good coverage units, a reliable placekicker and a talented punter, the Cavaliers stand a good chance of winning the special teams battle. When Joe Reed gets added to the mix as a kickoff returner, the Cavaliers’ special teams become dangerous. Clemson might be best suited to avoid kicking to the star returner.
