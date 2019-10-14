20191012_cdp_sports_bluewhiteuvascrimmage92.JPG

Virginia's Kihei Clark (0) dodges Braxton Key (2) during the Blue-White Scrimmage on Saturday at John Paul Jones Area.

 ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS

Virginia’s Kihei Clark was named to the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award watch list Monday. The sophomore was one of just 20 players across the country named to the watch list.

The award, which is in its 17th year of existence, is named after Hall of Fame point guard Bob Cousy. The watch list shrinks from 20 players to 10 in mid-February before dwindling down to five finalists in March. The winner will be announced on April 10.

Clark enters his sophomore season as the Cavaliers’ clear No. 1 option at point guard. He provides quickness and excellent defensive ability. Tony Bennett’s squad hopes the guard can build upon his offensive tools and post improved offensive stats. Clark averaged 4.4 points and 2.6 assists per game last season.

Given the departures of Ty Jerome and Kyle Guy, Clark will play an increased role for this Virginia team. Clark showed signs of that increased role in Saturday’s Blue-White Scrimmage, scoring six points and handling the majority of ball handling duties when he was on the court.

