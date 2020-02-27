Kihei Clark threw arguably the most memorable pass in Virginia basketball history less than a year ago when he found Mamadi Diakite for a buzzer beater to send the Cavaliers’ Elite Eight matchup against Purdue into overtime.
Virginia ultimately won the game — and the next two — en route to the program’s first national championship.
On Wednesday, Clark gave Virginia (20-7, 12-5 ACC) a 56-53 win over in-state rival Virginia Tech by swishing a 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds left. After giving up a basket to tie the game about nine seconds earlier, the Cavaliers won the contest on Clark’s massive shot.
“He backed the guy up, and what a beautiful, beautiful 3,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. “He’s a winner. I’ve said that often.”
When the Hokies tied the game at 53 on a Tyrece Radford layup, Bennett opted not to call timeout. Instead, he let his point guard make a play.
“That’s a coach trusting his players,” Virginia redshirt senior Mamadi Diakite said.
The sophomore guard, who seems like he’s been an upperclassman since the day he stepped foot on grounds, made his coach look smart.
It’s not every day, especially in Virginia’s program that prides itself on developing talent over multiple seasons, that an underclassmen is given as much freedom and trust as Clark. It’s also not every day that a point guard leading a conference in minutes played has a national championship under his belt before being able to legally drink a beer.
Watching Clark, it feels like he’s been at Virginia for ages. The stoic sophomore operates like a much more experienced player, rarely getting too high or too low.
When meeting with the media after the Virginia Tech win, Clark came out of the locker room with a look on his face that wasn’t all that different than the look he had after Virginia’s 29-point road loss to Purdue. The look matched that of nearly every postgame media availability Clark has attended.
A reporter asked Clark if it was intention to shoot the ball when he came up the court in the final seconds of the game against the Hokies.
“Yeah,” a stone-faced Clark responded as media members laughed at his stoicism. “I was shooting it.”
There were more laughs and smiles during Wednesday night’s conversation than after UVa’s loss to Purdue, but Clark’s general expression and body language barely wavered. Win or lose, the sophomore never blinks.
After the game, Bennett discussed Clark’s improved 3-point shot. He discussed Clark’s progression through the years before stopping himself and laughing.
“I think it’s just each, well, he’s only been here two years, so he’s gotten better in one year,” Bennett said.
Even the head coach can forget that Clark’s first game in a UVa uniform came just one season ago.
“I said ‘Each year,’” Bennett laughed. “That’s our veteran sophomore player.”
Wednesday night, the underclassmen guard added to his list of clutch baskets in the final moments, this time with a 3-pointer to win the Commonwealth Clash. With two seniors on the court at the same time, Diakite and Braxton Key yielded to the sophomore point guard, who calmly knocked down the game-winning shot.
“He makes big shots,” Bennett said. “That’s Kihei.”
