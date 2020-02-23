Frank Martin’s South Carolina squad waltzed into John Paul Jones Arena on Dec. 22 and left with an 11-point victory over the defending national champions.
Virginia’s 22-game home nonconference winning streak was snapped. The Cavaliers accomplished something they hadn’t in four years — turning the ball over 19 times in a game. Point guard Kihei Clark finished with seven of them.
The team’s backcourt rotation consisting of Clark, Casey Morsell, Kody Stattmann and Tomas Woldetensae shot 7-of-21 from the field and 5-of-14 from 3-point range. The game showed what appeared to be Virginia’s biggest flaw at the time: guard play.
“They played well and we had stretches of solid basketball but not enough, and you know, when you look at the stat sheet, a lot of it … was 16 fast-break points and 19 turnovers,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said after the South Carolina loss. “You’re not going to win against a quality opponent doing that.”
Fast forward two months to Feb. 22. Virginia walked off the Petersen Events Center floor with a 59-56 victory over Pittsburgh, giving the Cavaliers four wins in a row and seven wins in their past eight games.
During that stretch, the backcourt has taken a major leap forward, led by Clark.
“Kihei Clark, for me, is not only one of the better point guards in the ACC, but in college basketball,” ESPN announcer Malcolm Huckaby said at the top of Saturday’s broadcast.
It’s a point Huckaby reiterated throughout the game, as Clark scored a game-high 17 points to pace the Cavaliers in their three-point win over the Panthers. The game comes as part of an impressive five-game stretch for Clark, who is averaging 15.2 points and 6 assists per game in his past five contests.
While Clark committed sloppy turnovers, especially late in the game against Pitt, he’s been tremendous as the floor general in the past five contests.
Perhaps most importantly, Clark doesn’t have to shoulder the backcourt load the same way he did when the Cavaliers lost to South Carolina. Woldetensae is averaging 14.8 points per game in his past five contests, and he’s made four 3-pointers per game during that span.
“It’s a pretty easy assist if you throw it to him,” Virginia forward Jay Huff said after the team’s win over Boston College.
Stattmann also has picked up his play in the backcourt. He isn’t shooting a ton — he’s 3-of-6 from beyond the arc in his past five games — but when he does occasionally take open looks, they’re starting to fall.
Morsell’s offensive game also seems to be rounding into form at the right time. He scored 10 points against North Carolina and played against Pitt despite rolling his ankle the game prior against Boston College.
Bennett didn’t expect him to play, but Morsell dressed and added an important seven points in the win over the Panthers. He also took the ball up the court a few times when Clark was blanketed by defenders or spending a rare moment on the bench to rest.
“It was a big shot in the arm for us,” Bennett said of Morsell’s play.
Combine solid backcourt production with quality play from Mamadi Diakite, Huff and Braxton Key, and the Cavaliers’ offense becomes formidable. That makes Clark’s life easier.
“They can’t just stack the deck again him,” Bennett said after the Boston College game. “They have to be a little more aware, exterior and interior, and that makes a big difference for opportunities, and I think he is letting it come.”
Two months after Virginia’s backcourt failed against South Carolina, it helped the Cavaliers beat an ACC foe. This comes at the end of an impressive five-game stretch for the four-man backcourt.
In their past five games, Clark, Morsell, Stattmann and Woldetensae have averaged a combined 36.2 points per game on 47.8% shooting and a 47.5% clip from 3-point range. They’re making nearly eight 3-pointers per game as a group during that span.
Woldetensae, the team’s most prolific 3-point marksman over that stretch, credits the recent success to extra work in the gym when the cameras aren’t rolling.
“As I always say, it’s all about practice,” Woldetensae said after the Boston College game. “Extra shots after practice, they give you more confidence to come into games and knock down those shots. It’s not about technique, it’s not about form, it’s not about injuries. It’s all about practice.”
Practice hasn’t made the Cavaliers perfect, but the work has turned a backcourt that seemed like a potential liability come March into an asset.
