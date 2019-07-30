On Tuesday, the defending national champion Virginia men’s lacrosse team officially announced its 2019 recruiting class, which is highlighted by three players ranked among the top five recruits in the country and two who grew up in Charlottesville.
Leading the class is a local product who happens to be the No. 1 recruit in the country, according to Inside Lacrosse. Connor Shellenberger is a four-time Under Armour All-American who can play attack or midfield and scored at least 100 points in a season twice during his career at St. Anne’s-Belfield in Charlottesville.
“The University of Virginia provides the best opportunity to pursue a national championship, while also receiving a top-tier degree," Shellenberger said. "Having grown up in and around Charlottesville, having the opportunity to join the UVa community was something I could not pass up.”
Scott Bower is the No. 3 overall prospect in the class of 2019 and the No. 2-ranked defender in the nation. He was a four-year starter at Episcopal School of Dallas and helped the team win a 2019 Texas state tile. On the football team, he led all players in the state of Texas last fall with 20.5 sacks, which happens to be a school record.
Faceoff special Gavin Tygh is the No. 4 overall recruit in the country and the nation’s top-ranked faceoff man. He broke Yale faceoff man TD Ierlan’s record for most wins in high school lacrosse history, which now stands at 1,297.
Shellenberger, Bower and Tygh were three of five incoming UVa freshmen to take the field at Johns Hopkins University in June for the Under Armour All-American game. They were joined by defender Quentin Matsui and midfielder Peter Garno.
The rest of the Cavaliers’ 10-member class is highlighted by Charlottesville native Will Cory, an attack who set Episcopal’s single-season scoring record as a senior with 90 points.
“I have grown up going to lacrosse games at Klöckner Stadium, so it has always been a dream of mine to play lacrosse at Virginia," Cory said.
Midfielder Drew Brennfleck led Mountain Lakes High School to two New Jersey state championships and a No. 9 national ranking in 2019, and Jake Giulieri, who led Georgetown Prep to the 2019 IAC championship and is Inside Lacrosse’s No. 30 overall recruit and No. 10 defender in the country.