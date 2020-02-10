Former Virginia basketball players Malcolm Brogdon and Joe Harris are two of the 44 finalists for the 2020 United States men’s basketball Olympic team, USA Basketball announced on Monday.
Brogdon, a point guard for the Indiana Pacers, is having a career season. He’s averaging 16.8 points, 7.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game. He’s battled injuries this season, but when healthy, Brogdon looks the part of an NBA All-Star.
Harris, a shooting guard for the Brooklyn Nets, remains one of the better 3-point shooters in the NBA. He’s shooting 40.7% from deep this season, and he’s a 42.2% 3-point shooter in his NBA career. Harris played for the U.S. 2019 World Cup team over the summer. All 12 players from that team are finalists for the Olympic team.
The list of 44 athletes will eventually be dropped to 12 players who will make the trip to Tokyo in July to compete in the 2020 Games.
“Over the course of the remainder of the NBA season, we’ll continue to monitor all of the athletes,” said Jerry Colangelo, the managing director of the national team. “Selecting the 12-man USA roster will obviously be an extremely challenging and difficult process, and we will again attempt to select the very best team possible to represent our country and who we hope will be successful in our difficult mission of repeating as Olympic champions for a fourth consecutive Olympics.”
Brogdon and Harris face an uphill battle of making the roster with elite candidates, including LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Despite the challenge ahead, both players sit on the list of final 44 players, and a strong finish to the NBA season could result in a spot on the national team.
