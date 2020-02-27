Virginia forward Mamadi Diakite was named one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Men’s Defensive Player of the Year on Thursday.
The redshirt senior joins Duke’s Tre Jones as the only ACC players to be named semifinalists for the award. Diakite is one of only three players in the ACC with at least 30 blocks and 20 steals. He has 34 blocked shots and 21 steals on the season.
Diakite also excels on the glass, averaging 6.7 rebounds per game, including five per game on the defensive end. He leads UVa in total defensive rebounds this season with 136. He’s the only ACC player this season to average five defensive rebounds per game, while also having 30 blocks and 20 steals.
In addition to his statistical totals, Diakite does plenty of things that don’t jump off the stat sheet. He typically defends well without fouling, and he’s only fouled out twice this season despite averaging 32.6 minutes per game.
Across his last 11 games, he’s committed an average of two fouls per game across 34.3 minutes per game. At 6-foot-9, Diakite’s length gives opposing players trouble, and his ability to defend without fouling makes him an even more valuable asset.
The list of 10 semifinalists will be trimmed to four finalists on March 12. A winner will be named on April 3.
