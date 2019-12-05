Virginia forward Mamadi Diakite has been named to the watch list for the 2020 Oscar Robertson Trophy, which is presented to the men’s national player of the year, the U.S. Basketball Writers Association announced Thursday.
Through eight games this season, Diakite is averaging a team-best 13.4 points and 7.0 rebounds per game for No. 5 Virginia (7-1, 1-0 ACC). Diakite has led the Cavaliers in scoring in five of eight games and recorded his first career double-double against James Madison on Nov. 10, finishing with 19 points and 13 rebounds against the Dukes.
Diakite also has been key to UVa’s top-ranked defense, which has held opponents to 43.9 points per game. In eight games, Diakite has nine steals and eight blocked shots.
The redshirt senior was one of 46 players named to the watch list, which included five ACC players and three players from state college basketball teams.
North Carolina guard Cole Anthony was among the ACC players on the watch list. The true freshman is averaging 20.0 points and 6.6 rebounds per game for the Tar Heels (6-2, 1-0 ACC) who come to John Paul Jones Arena on Sunday for a 4 p.m. matchup with the Cavaliers.
Other ACC players on the Robertson Award watch list are Duke guard Tre Jones, Notre Dame forward John Mooney and Louisville forward Jordan Nwora.
William & Mary center Nathan Knight also is on the watch list. The senior is currently averaging a double-double (20.3 ppg, 10.2 rpg) for the Tribe (6-3.). VCU’s Marcus Santos-Silva and Hampton’s Jermaine Marrow are on watch list as well. Marrow was averaging 24.9 points per game for the Pirates before suffering a broken thumb that will sideline for 3-4 weeks.
Another player of note on the watch list is Vermont’s Anthony Lamb, who scored 30 points in the Catamounts’ 61-55 loss to Virginia on Nov. 19 at John Paul Jones Arena.
The Oscar Robertson Trophy will be presented at the Final Four in Atlanta in April. The winner will also be honored at the annual USBWA Awards Luncheon at the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis on April 13.
