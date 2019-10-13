Senior forward Meghan McCool delivered the golden goal in double overtime to lift the No. 1 Virginia women’s soccer team to a 1-0 victory over No. 5 Florida State on Sunday afternoon in Tallahassee, Florida.

Following a failed attempt on a corner that was cleared out of bounds, the Cavaliers (11-0-3, 3-0-3 ACC) reset for a second consecutive corner. Senior defender Courtney Petersen sent the ball across the box to junior midfielder Anna Sumpter, who delivered a one-touch volley back to the center of the six-yard box, where McCool headed it in past the far post for the win.

It was McCool’s ninth goal of the season, trying her season total in goals scored from a year ago and her third game-winning goal this year.

“[It was a] great win and at a place that is really difficult to get a win,” Virginia head coach Steve Swanson said. “We have a great deal of respect for Florida State and know how strong of a team they are. It’s a credit to our players for gutting it out and finding a way to win on the road.”

Virginia goalkeeper Laurel Ivory posted her ninth clean sheet of the season, finishing with four saves after facing 14 shots — tying a career-high in shots faced by the Cavalier keeper. After posting her fifth consecutive clean sheet, Ivory has not allowed a goal in 527 minutes, the fourth longest shutout streak by a keeper in program history.

