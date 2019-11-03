Meghan McCool provided yet another game-winning goal for the No. 1 Virginia women’s soccer team on Sunday, scoring the game’s lone goal to help the Cavaliers advance to the semifinals of the ACC Tournament with a 1-0 victory over No. 9 Duke at Klöckner Stadium.
With the win, the Cavaliers (15-0-3) advance to face second-seeded Florida State on Friday in the semifinals at WakeMed Park in Cary, North Carolina. Match times have not yet been set for the semifinal matches.
Dribbling down the middle of the field in the 55th minute, Alexa Spaanstra passed the ball out wide to the left for Sydney Zandi as she approached the box. Zandi took the pass and sent a one-touch chip to McCool at the penalty mark. The senior forward turned around a defender and volleyed the ball off the bounce over the out-stretched hands of the Duke keeper for the score.
It marked the third consecutive season that McCool has provided the game-winning goal for Virginia in the quarterfinals of the ACC Championships. The senior forward has now hit a team-leading 14 goals this season, including six game-winning goals with five of them against ACC opponents.
“It was a great crowd and they provided a great atmosphere for our team tonight,” Virginia head coach Steve Swanson said. “They were a difference maker for us. You have to give Duke a ton of credit for how hard they played and how well they were organized, especially given their game on Thursday and the travel they had to get to our place. But, I’m really proud of our team for finding a way to win.”
