The Virginia women’s basketball program announced Saturday that center Felicia Aiyeotan’s collegiate basketball career is over.
The senior wrote a letter to UVa fans and shared that a diagnosis of Marfan syndrome will end her playing career with the Cavaliers.
Marfan syndrome is a genetic disorder that affects connective tissue. The disorder can affect a person’s heart, lungs and bones, among other body parts. While there isn’t a cure for Marfan syndrome, there are ways to manage symptoms and live a healthy life.
“It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that I will not be playing basketball this year,” Aiyeotan said. “In fact, my collegiate basketball career has ended prematurely. It's not by choice and I think that has been the hardest aspect to grapple with this year. What started out as a knee injury in November of 2018, ended with a devastating diagnosis of Marfan syndrome through a series of unexpected events. This past year has been extremely frustrating and difficult. I always imagined that I would end my career on my own terms; however, my recent diagnosis leaves the future up in the air.”
Aiyeotan, who is from Nigeria, expressed disappointment and frustration at not being able to continue her career with the Cavaliers.
“I have always seen basketball as an avenue to help remove my family from poverty and provide for them,” Aiyeotan said. “Being 6'9 and having grown up in impoverished Nigeria, I would have never imagined some of the opportunities I have received because of basketball. However, this recent diagnosis has limited me from doing the one thing I love. The scary reality of my current situation leaves me confused and frustrated about my future, because I am not quite sure what is next.”
The loss hurts Virginia’s team this season, but it’s also a tough blow for Aiyeotan. She was becoming one of the team’s best players, and she brought incredible talent to the defensive end. She led the ACC in blocks as a sophomore, and she was an elite rebounder for UVa.
Her height and athleticism made her one of the better underclassmen in the ACC during her time on the floor. She was also an efficient scorer, shooting over 50% during her time in Charlottesville.
“To my teammates, coaches, support staff, and Wahoo Nation, thank you for making my time as an athlete here worthwhile,” Aiyeotan said. “I will be back.”
