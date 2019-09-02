Watch again

The Virginia football team found itself in unfamiliar territory Saturday when Pittsburgh ended the first half with two long scoring drives and took its first lead of the game with 38 seconds left in the second quarter.

Last season, Virginia trailed at halftime just three times: at Indiana, at N.C. State and at home against Virginia Tech. In the regular season finale, the Cavaliers outscored the Hokies, 31-17, in the second half and didn’t flinch until a botched handoff in overtime cost them the game.

The difference on Saturday — against a team they hadn’t beaten in four years — was that the Cavaliers finished.

“More than anything else I could say is just maturity and resolve,” Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall said Monday when asked what he learned while watching his team shut Pitt out in the second half. “Our team is becoming seasoned. That situation wasn’t too big for them. It wasn’t too fast for them. Trailing at halftime wasn’t devastating to them.”

Virginia’s first four drives on Saturday resulted in 13 points. Pittsburgh went three-and-out on its first two drives, and it’s third also ended in a punt.

The first of the Panthers’ long scoring drives consisted of seven plays and covered 85 yards, and the other spanned 14 plays and took 5:34 off the clock. The latter included a heavy dose of young running back Todd Shipley Jr. and quarterback Kenny Pickett’s legs, but unlike in previous seasons, it didn’t shake the Cavaliers’ foundation.

“There wasn’t anything that needed to be said in the locker room and there wasn’t any rah-rah speech,” junior cornerback Nick Grant said. “We knew most of their success came from our mistakes. Going into the second half, we just knew it needed to be a high-energy, high-communication type deal.”