MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Virginia views challenges as opportunities.
The Cavaliers viewed playing a heavily favored Florida team in the Orange Bowl as a major opportunity for the program on a national stage. As they look back at their 36-28 loss to the Gators, they’ll kick themselves for missed opportunities.
UVa (9-5) had opportunity after opportunity to take the lead or cut into Florida’s deficit, but the Cavaliers didn’t capitalize on nearly enough plays to become the second team in program history to win 10 games.
It wasn’t all bad.
The Orange Bowl didn’t feel like the Clemson game, and the Cavaliers had chances to win.
Virginia took an uppercut to the chin to start the game. After nearly intercepting Kyle Trask’s deflected pass on the first play of the game, the Cavaliers watched as Florida running back Lamical Perine dashed through the left side of the line and scampered 61 yards for a touchdown. The score would’ve stood in flag or two-hand touch football.
The Cavaliers bounced back admirably.
After a three-and-out, it seemed like the game could get away from the heavy underdogs. Instead, the Cavaliers fought back.
Nick Grant made a diving interception to quickly switch momentum and set UVa up at the Florida 34. Bryce Perkins fired a bomb to Terrell Jana down the middle of the field, and the ball dropped perfectly into Jana’s arms. He hauled in the pass to tie the game at 7-7 with 11:27 left in the first quarter.
After two touchdown drives combining to last 47 seconds, the two teams traded methodical touchdown drives.
Florida went first, marching 75 yards in 13 plays spanning 5:01. A 16-yard touchdown pass from Trask to Perine punctuated the long drive.
Virginia answered with a 14-play, 88-yard drive that lasted 6:33. The drive ended on a third down scramble from Perkins. He rushed to his right, hurdled a defender and tossed a 50-50 ball into the back of the end zone. Hasise Dubois says 50-50 balls should be closer to 90-10 balls. He snagged the ball and secured a crucial touchdown to tie the game at 14 with 9:39 remaining in the second quarter.
Florida added a field goal and a 10-yard rushing touchdown from Perine to take a 24-14 lead into the break.
The pace slowed in the third quarter, but UVa failed to make a run even as its defense found a rhythm. With just under five minutes to go in the third quarter, Perkins missed a pair of wide-open receivers on consecutive deep balls that could’ve resulted in touchdowns. The drive resulted in a punt.
The Gators added a field goal with 16 seconds left in the third quarter to extend their lead to 27-14.
Perkins hit Tanner Cowley for a 52-yard gain on the final play of the third quarter to set up the Cavaliers. Five plays later, the Wahoos and offensive coordinator Robert Anae went to their bag of tricks. Offensive lineman Ryan Swoboda lined up as a wide receiver to the right, and Virginia swung a pass to Joe Reed, who used a block from Swoboda to score and trim the lead to 27-21 with 13:05 remaining.
With the game in reach, Virginia forced a fourth-and-one at Florida’s own 44. Dan Mullen and the Gators went for it. They ran an option to the left, and picked up two yards.
Three plays later, the Gators were dancing in the end zone.
They failed the two-point conversion attempt, but led by 12. UVa drove down the field on its next possession with another opportunity to cut into the lead. Facing a second-and-three from the Florida 13, the Cavaliers lost four yards on a miscommunication between Perkins and running back Wayne Taulapapa. Both players held the ball and were tackled together.
Perkins lobbed a pass toward Dubois that was intercepted by Florida’s Kaiir Elam on the next play.
Another missed opportunity.
The Gators ripped off a 53-yard pass on the next play. The Gators added a field goal to take a 36-21 lead.
Virginia quickly responded back one final time with a two-yard touchdown pass from Perkins to Dubois to cut the deficit to 36-28. Florida recovered the onside kick and took a knee to end the game.
The loss wasn’t the debacle against Clemson, but it hurts worse.
Virginia had chances, and it left them on the field.
I am proud of the Cavaliers! We have so much on which to build thanks to Coach Mendenhall, staff and team! And a big shout out to Bryce Perkins for giving his all to UVA - all best wishes to you, Bryce!
