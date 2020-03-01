The No. 8 North Carolina State women’s basketball team entered Sunday’s matchup at Virginia as the top 3-point shooting team in the ACC.
But even by their lofty standards, the Wolfpack put on a long-range shooting display against the Cavaliers that was exceptional.
N.C. State hit its first 13 3-pointers on Sunday en route to a 75-64 win over Virginia at John Paul Jones Arena. The Wolfpack broke the NCAA Division I record for most consecutive made 3-pointers by a team in game, which previously was 11. That record was set by TCU on March 3, 1996 and matched by Bowling Green on Feb. 6, 2016.
N.C. State, which had made an ACC-best 232 3-pointers heading into Sunday’s game, went 12-for-12 from downtown in the opening 20 minutes to build a 46-32 halftime lead.
“In all my years, I have never been a part of a game, whether it was playing or coaching, where a team went 12-for-12 from the 3-point line,” said Virginia coach Tina Thompson, who had a Hall of Fame playing career prior to becoming a coach.
Seven different players connected on 3-pointers during the Wolfpack’s first-half barrage, which added to the Cavaliers’ frustration.
“I think that for every position to be hitting a 3 at some point was the thing that was kind of hard,” Virginia senior guard Jocelyn Willoughby said. “We were still trusting the game plan, but it’s amazing. They were definitely confident. It was a little deflating at times, just like ‘OK, the ball went through again. Is it going to not go through this time?’”
The ball kept going through again and again in the first half. N.C. State (25-4, 14-3 ACC) hit all five of its 3-pointers in the first quarter, but Virginia (13-16, 8-10 ACC) had an answer for each one and led 21-19 after 10 minutes. The Wolfpack took command in the second quarter, sinking seven 3-pointers while outscoring the Cavaliers 27-11 to take a 46-32 lead into halftime.
Thompson thought her team was playing solid defensively in the first half and credited N.C. State for hitting tough shots.
“I would say 95 percent of those 3-point shots were contested,” Thompson said. “They made extremely tough shots. I wouldn’t change this game plan we had today. If we had to play them tomorrow, I would dare them to make 12 in a row again. It is just kind of one of those experiences that you have in your basketball lifetime that you will probably never see again.”
After a clock issue caused a delay at the start of the second half, the Wolfpack picked up where they left off, hitting their first 3-point attempt of the third quarter.
When N.C. State finally missed a 3-pointer on its 14th attempt of the game, the JPJ Arena crowd let out a loud Bronx cheer.
Virginia played a solid second half, outscoring N.C. State 32-29 over the final 20 minutes, but the big halftime deficit proved too much for the Wahoos to overcome.
“I think that we played an overall solid game,” Thompson said. “I think that we defended for the most part and executed offensively.”
Amandine Toi scored 13 points to lead three Cavaliers in double figures. Kylie Kornegay-Lucas added 11 points, while Carole Miller chipped in 10. Kayla Jones had 16 points and hit three 3-pointers to lead N.C. State.
The game was a bittersweet goodbye for Virginia’s four-person senior class. After the game, Willoughby, Dominique Toussaint, Lisa Jablonowski and Felicia Aiyeotan took a moment to address the crowd and express their thanks. After their speeches, the senior class led one last rendition of the “Good Old Song” with the Virginia band.
“It’s an emotional day for all of us,” Toussaint said. “We have been through a lot during our four years here.”
Now it’s on to Greensboro for the ACC Tournament. The Cavaliers will be the No. 9 seed in the tournament. They will face No. 8 seed Syracuse on Thursday at 2 p.m. Thompson believes her team is a good place heading into the postseason.
“The momentum from this game, for sure, without a doubt, is usable,” Thompson said. “How we played from start to finish is what we need to make noise in the tournament. The game did not end the way we wanted it to, but I am okay with where we are going into the tournament and think that we will be just fine.”
