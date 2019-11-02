Brandon Nakashima’s blitz through the Charlottesville Men’s Pro Challenger finally came to an end.

On Saturday afternoon, the University of Virginia sophomore lost, 6-1, 6-1 to Vasek Pospisil in the semifinals of the USTA pro-circuit event. Nakashima had previously beaten 110th-ranked Taro Daniel, 233rd-ranked Ernesto Escobedo and the 159th-ranked Peter Polansky.

Nakashima’s serve wasn’t as strong as it had been throughout the week. He connected on just 52 percent of his first serves and finished with only one ace.

Pospisil, a 29-year-old Canadian ranked No. 174, had eight aces and converted five of nine break-point chances.

Pospisil will take on 99th-ranked Brayden Schnur — the tournament’s top seed — in an all-Canadian final on Sunday that starts at 11 a.m. at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

Schnur, the former University of North Carolina star, was a 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 winner over Dmitry Popko.

In the doubles final, Mitchell Krueger and Blaz Rola will take on Sekou Bangoura and Blaz Kavcic.

Both matches are free and open to the public

