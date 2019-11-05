Virginia baseball commit Nate Savino will graduate early from Potomac Falls High School and enroll at UVa in January.
The decision makes the highly touted left-handed pitcher eligible for the 2020 baseball season. The news was first reported by NOVA Baseball Magazine.
Savino comes to Virginia as a top-5 recruit according to most major baseball outlets. Savino throws in the low to mid 90s and uses a slider and changeup to help induce strikeouts.
He’s considered one of the country’s better MLB prospects as well, but his decision to enroll at UVa means teams will have to wait for the 2022 MLB Draft to select the pitcher.
It’s no surprise that Savino is coming to Virginia. He’s been committed to the program for about two years, but it wasn’t a done deal that Savino would graduate early to join the Cavaliers for the 2020 season. With the news from NOVA Baseball Magazine, Savino is headed to Charlottesville.
He gives new pitching coach Drew Dickinson another weapon. It’s a Virginia team that could use the added pitching depth after posting an ERA of 4.68 a season ago.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.