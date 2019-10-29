The NCAA voted Tuesday to allow student-athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness.
The announcement comes after recent legislation in several states, most notably California, was created to allow student-athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness. The NCAA had previously spoken out against this legislation.
"We're going to continue to communicate with legislators at the state and federal level," NCAA President Mark Emmert said. "That's one of the things that the board is asking of me and my staff and the membership in general, and hopefully we can avoid anything that's a direct conflict with our state legislators."
Virginia men’s basketball head coach Tony Bennett recently shared neutral comments at ACC Media Day, but did say he would be in favor of the solution that best benefits the student-athletes.
“I’m all for the student-athletes having more opportunities to receive funding, whether it’s through the name and likeness, if it can be fairly equitable and doesn’t affect the game and other sports and all that in a bad way,” Bennett said.
An NCAA Working Group, which includes Virginia Athletics Director Carla Williams, had been evaluating the topic since May. The group will continue to work on the topic, according to the NCAA’s press release about the decision.
“The working group will continue to gather feedback through April on how best to respond to the state and federal legislative environment and to refine its recommendations on the principles and regulatory framework,” the release stated. “The board asked each division to create any new rules beginning immediately, but no later than January 2021.”
The next 24 months should provide more insights into how the NCAA will regulate and define these rules, but a reality of college athletes profiting of their name, image and likeness is closer than it’s ever been before.
