The Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal has dominated national headlines recently as the details and magnitude of the operation came to light.
Houston cheated during the 2017 and 2018 seasons, according to Major League Baseball’s official report. The Astros used video footage to steal signs and relay them from their video room to their dugout.
The Astros, Red Sox and Mets all fired their managers as a result of the scandal.
As cheating touched the highest levels of Major League Baseball, it’s logical to wonder if these problems find their way down to the college game.
It’s unlikely, especially given a new NCAA rule change starting this season.
Pitchers and catchers will both be able to wear wristbands with signs and pitch calls on them this season.
Instead of a catcher relaying a few basic signs, which could be easily stolen on video, a pitching coach can give a detailed number sequence to pitchers and catchers. The battery mates can then look at their wristbands and know the call.
This scenario also makes it easy to switch signs from game to game. Teams can completely change their calls without having to memorize anything, as the new cards will show the updated calls.
“It’s impossible to steal somebody’s signs and know what pitch is coming,” Virginia head coach Brian O’Connor said. “If you use that system, what has happened in the major leagues can’t happen.”
The change allowing pitchers to also use a wristband on their non-glove hand is new to college baseball this season. Teams can still opt to use traditional signing practices, but fans are sure to see teams across the nation taking advantage of the new opportunity.
“We’re exploring it,” O’Connor said. “It’s just so new, but I’d be surprised if there weren’t a lot of people in college baseball that are doing it.”
The pitcher’s card must be black or a solid dark color, and it has to be worn on the inside of the pitcher’s forearm and wrist unless the pitcher covers the insert with a flap. These requirements ensure the batter isn’t distracted by a bright neon card on the pitcher’s arm.
Houston’s cheating operation isn’t the first time a baseball team has broken the rules. The steroid era, Pete Rose and the Black Sox scandal were discussed more on national sports shows in the past 10 days than they’ve been discussed in the past few years.
The Astros cheating scandal adds to a long list of baseball scandals that have impacted the game. For those that love the game and attempt to play it the right way, it’s another sad development.
“It’s really disappointing and discouraging to see what has come about,” O’Connor said of the Astros stealing signs. “I just don’t think there’s a place for that in our game.”
O’Connor, a winner of 700 games as UVa’s head coach, says there’s a line between scouting and deliberately breaking the rules.
“I don’t see anything wrong with using things that happen in the game to create an advantage,” O’Connor said. “It’s like, you’re sitting across the table and you’re playing poker against somebody and if they do something to tell you what kind of hand they have, you should use that to try to win the game. There’s nothing wrong with that.”
Baseball purists may roll their eyes as college pitchers and catchers check their wristbands like quarterbacks calling out plays in a huddle, but college baseball’s new rule all but removes the ability to steal signs using video.
“Once you bring it to the situation that you’re trying to use technology to create an advantage like that, I don’t think there’s a penalty high enough that we can give people for doing that kind of stuff,” O’Connor said. “I just think there’s no place for it in the game.”
Teams can still scout opponents and find their opposition’s tendencies. If a pitcher tips his pitches and a team picks up on the mannerisms that give the pitch away, that’s certainly fair game. Baseball strategy doesn’t die with this new rule.
Stealing signs with technology, however, is rendered impossible.
