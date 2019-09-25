Karl Kuhn left big shoes to fill when he accepted the head coaching job at Radford.
The longtime Virginia baseball pitching coach excelled during his time in Charlottesville, helping the Cavaliers post a team ERA inside the top 20 nationally in nine of his 16 years leading the staff.
Kuhn helped 42 pitchers get selected in MLB Draft, and the Cavaliers won the national title in 2015 behind an elite staff. He became a Virginia baseball legend.
"After being together for 16 years, I want to take the necessary time to determine what is best for the future [of the] Virginia baseball program," Virginia coach Brian O'Connor said in a release immediately following Kuhn’s departure. "I owe it to our returning players and all of our incoming players to do my due diligence in determining the best path forward so that we can continue to achieve the highest standard of excellence that Karl established for our pitching staff."
After 22 days, O’Connor made his determination on the best move for UVa baseball.
He hired Drew Dickinson.
A former pitcher at the University of Illinois, Dickinson worked as a volunteer coach with the Illini before accepting the pitching coach position at the school. He’s spent the last eight years leading the Illini pitchers.
“There’s that special love and bond when you’ve actually played there,” Dickinson said. “It’s your alma mater, but in the scheme of what we do and jobs and moving your career forward, this was a no-brainer move for me.”
Dickinson gestured toward Virginia’s facilities when explaining his decision. He mentioned the history of the program and the experience of the coaches as driving forces in him leaving his alma mater to accept a new role.
“This program is storied,” Dickinson said. “It has tradition. Heck, they won the national championship four years ago, right? It has everything you need to develop great players, become a better coach.”
Prior to interviewing with UVa, Dickinson said he hadn’t ever met O’Connor, but he knew of him given his success at the collegiate level. Dickinson said the interview went well and he received a job offer as he was arriving home on his return flight from Charlottesville to Champaign. He felt he clicked quickly with the Virginia coaching staff.
“Through the process, getting to know Brian was awesome,” Dickinson said. “I loved talking to him, [Kevin McMullan,] all those guys are great guys. I knew right away these are the kind of people I wanna work with.”
Joining a coaching staff that has years of experience working together makes it’s critical for Dickinson to fit in quickly. He’ll have a few months before the season starts to get settled and start implementing his style.
With eight years of assistant coaching experience under his belt, Dickinson knows the guiding principles he’ll use to lead his pitching staff. While he uses an individualized approach to maximize the performance of each pitcher, he emphasizes a certain mindset among his entire group of pitchers.
“I like to think my staffs are ultra competitive, and we never stop attacking the hitter,” Dickinson said. “We’re very aggressive. We come right at you nonstop, and overall you can just tell we compete and won’t give in.”
Over the course of an entire season, pitchers will take the mound without their best stuff. Dickinson wants players who continue competing regardless of how well they’re pitching that night. He believes the competitive mindset combined with the talent on Virginia’s roster will lead to quality results.
He joins a program hungry for wins. After 14 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, the Cavaliers haven’t qualified for the postseason the past two seasons. They want to change that this season, and Dickinson hopes his pitchers will help get Virginia back to where it was a few years ago.
“They’ve been to Omaha here,” Dickinson said. “I’ve never been, and I want to go. I want to go every year if we can.”
Before that, Dickinson’s focus is on learning more about his players and the Charlottesville area. He’s currently living out of a hotel and still awaiting his wife’s arrival to town. Despite limited experience with Central Virginia, he’s excited about the new location and fresh start.
“When you first get called, you’re Googling ‘Charlottesville,’” Dickinson said. “Everything says ‘Top-10 place to live in the United States.’ You don’t need to know much more than that. You gotta believe it’s a pretty good spot.”
As he gets to know both his players and the area, Dickinson also will learn how UVa baseball operates. He knows it’s a program that offers him a learning opportunity, and he’s eager to learn as fall ball continues and the season approaches.
“The way it’s run is top notch,” Dickinson said of the UVa program. “I’m just trying to learn that so I’m not in the way; I just fall right in line and keep the train moving.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.