The Virginia women's soccer team continued its lengthy shutout streak and took down another ACC opponent in a 3-0 victory over Notre Dame on Sunday at Klöckner Stadium.
It was the sixth consecutive shutout in ACC play for the Cavaliers (12-0-3, 4-0-3 ACC). Goalkeeper Laurel Ivory picked up her 10th clean sheet of the season. She has played 593 consecutive minutes of shutout soccer and it has been 617 minutes since Virginia last allowed a goal. That only goal allowed so far in ACC play came on a penalty kick at Wake Forest in the ACC opener for both teams.
Virginia got the game-winner from Meghan McCool for the second consecutive match, while Diana Ordonez and Rebecca Jarrett each added a goal for the final margin of victory. Ordonez now has a team-leading 13 goals for the season, while McCool has 10 goals. Both have hit four game winners this season.
"It was a great ACC win in honor of our seniors today," Virginia coach Steve Swanson said. "Notre Dame is a good team. They pressed us early and caused some problems for us, but I thought it was our pressing that led to some good goals for us and was ultimately the difference in the game."
Virginia will continue its homestand next week when it hosts No. 14 Louisville at 7 p.m. on Thursday. It is the first of two home games during the week that closes out the home portion of the Wahoos' regular-season schedule.
