The Virginia men’s soccer team jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in its 1-0 win over Radford on Tuesday night at Klöckner Stadium.
The Cavaliers (5-0), who moved up to No. 5 in the United Soccer Coach’s poll earlier in the day, scored their first goal in the fifth minute of the match on a shot from sophomore Daniel Steedman.
Senior Robin Afamefuna crossed the ball into the box before a deflection bounced the ball back to Steedman, who found himself in the right place at the right time. He capitalized on the good fortune and positioning by easily placing the ball in the right side of the net, as the goalkeeper helplessly tossed his left arm in the general direction of the shot.
“You get really excited when the ball is coming at you, and you’re just hoping you hit it on target,” Steedman said. “I didn’t hit it too cleanly, but it went in the back of the net, so I’m happy with it.”
The early tally would be Virginia’s only goal of the game, but it proved to be enough as the Cavaliers leaned on their dominant defense and held Radford without a goal. They limited the Highlanders to a few shots on net.
“I thought it was a great start, scoring that early,” Virginia coach George Gelnovatch said. “I felt like there was an opportunity to jump on them early and get another one. I felt like the second goal, had we got it early, could have broken them a little more and made our life a little bit easier.”
Following Virginia’s early goal, the two teams played a competitive and evenly matched first half. Radford found its footing, putting more pressure on the UVa defense, but the Highlanders weren’t able to put quality shots on goal. Virginia put together a few good chances, but it couldn’t find the back of the net. The crowd grew excited as junior Nathaniel Crofts used a spin move to create space in the box, but fellow junior Irakoze Donasiyano was unable to convert on the Crofts pass.
Virginia turned up the pressure in the second half, shooting five times compared to the four first half shots. Three of the shots were on goal, while just one shot was on frame in the first half. The Cavaliers earned six corner kicks after receiving just two in the first 45 minutes.
“It gets a little stressful,” Gelnovatch said of not adding a second goal. “We had the same kind of result with High Point. Up 1-0 and generally what happens is they start taking chances and some funny things happen.”
Radford freshman goalkeeper Joseba Incera held up well, thrusting aside a few fantastic UVa scoring chances. Without the freshman’s efforts, the game could’ve gotten out of hand 10-15 minutes into the second half. He finished the game with three saves on the night, including an impressive leaping save on an Afamefuna free kick.
“I think we had chances to get the second goal, and the second goal ends this game,” Gelnovatch said. “I think we had probably three really, really good chances to get the second goal and then the game’s over, and we didn’t tonight. But it’s a win, and it’s not an easy win.”
Despite solid defensive play, Radford’s offensive chances were few and far between against a Virginia defense that has four shutouts through five games. While the Highlanders tallied four shots on goal, Virginia goalkeeper Colin Shutler handled the shots with relative ease. Shutler finished with four saves.
“They really didn’t get a good chance down the stretch,” Gelnovatch said. “I think the guys did a pretty good job defending.”
Duke, which scored in the fifth minute of its 3-1 loss to UVa, is the only team to find the back of the net in five contests against the Cavaliers.
The win continues Virginia’s hot start to the season. The Cavaliers are 5-0 on the year with four shutouts and a +8 goal differential.
“I think we had some momentum coming into it, but I think this one just keeps that going,” Gelnovatch said. “There’s just good energy on the team.”
Up next, UVa looks to maintain its positive vibe when it hosts NC State (4-1-1, 1-0 ACC) on Friday at 7 p.m. in an ACC contest.
