The No. 6 Virginia men’s soccer team continued its hot start to the season with a 3-1 comeback victory over No. 2 Duke on Friday night at Koskinen Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.
Virginia improved to 4-0 for the first time since 2006 and now has recorded wins over the No. 1 team and the No. 2 team in the country in its first four games of the season. The only time the Cavaliers have defeated the top two teams in the country in the same year came in 2009 and 2014, both national championship seasons.
“Any away win in the conference is massive,” Virginia head coach George Gelnovatch said. “Duke is one of the better teams in this conference as we know by the rankings. You couple this [win] with the Maryland win, those are two great performances away from home and I can’t be more proud of the way our team on played both offensively and defensively.”
After falling behind 1-0, the Cavaliers scored three unanswered goals. Virginia surrendered its first goal of the season in the fifth minute but was able to level the game before the half.
Off a set piece from the right side of the 18, junior Henry Kessler struck a bouncing ball with his left foot that hit the left post and went into the net to tie the game at 1-1.
“I felt like no one panicked, we stayed the course and everyone refocused after giving up that first goal,” Gelnovatch said. “To get that equalizer before the half was huge. Slowly but surely, we were able to get the second and third goal.”
Virginia took the lead in the 59th minute, when Joe Bell intercepted a ball near midfield and carried the ball all the way down to the box before slipping a pass to Nathaniel Crofts, who blasted a shot through the legs of Duke goalkeeper Wil Pulisic for his second goal of the season.
The Cavaliers put the game away a little over 12 minutes later when Daryl Dike worked around three Duke defenders near the six-yard line before centering a pass to a streaking Spencer Patton, who finished for the first goal of his college career.
Goalkeeper Colin Shutler was credited with three saves and recorded his fourth win of the season.
