For the second time in three ACC matches this season, the No. 1 Virginia women’s soccer team and its opponent played to a draw.
In a matchup of top 10 teams, neither top-ranked Wahoos nor No. 10 Duke could find the back of the net in a scoreless draw on Sunday afternoon at Klöckner Stadium.
It is the first time this season that the Cavaliers (9-0-2, 1-0-2 ACC), who are among the national leaders in offensive production, have been held without a goal. Virginia held a 14-3 advantage in shots through the first 90 minutes but could not break through with a goal.
The play of the goalkeepers for both teams was high throughout the match with Duke’s Brooke Heinsohn and Virginia’s Laurel Ivory making five and four saves, respectively.
“If you look at this game just in terms of possession and where we had the ball for most of the game, it’s disappointing to come away with a draw,” Virginia coach Steve Swanson said. “But, if you look at it from the perspective of which team had the better chances, you could honestly say we were fortunate to draw. If Laurel does not make the saves and the challenges she made, we don’t come close to a draw. We can, and will, learn a lot from this game — which is what we need to do. Hats off to our fans today. They continue to provide us such a great atmosphere in which to play.”
Virginia will return to action next Friday, when the Cavaliers head out on the road to face Miami in an 8 p.m. match that will air on ACC Network Extra.
