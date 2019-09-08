The No. 5 Virginia women’s soccer team posted its fifth shutout of the season and scored a pair of second-half goals to pick up a 2-0 victory over Minnesota on Sunday at Klöckner Stadium.
Sophomore Ashlynn Serepca scored the go-ahead goal for the Cavaliers (6-0-0) in the 78th minute and was joined in the scoring column by senior Meghan McCool in the final 10 minutes.
The clean sheet from junior goalkeeper Laurel Ivory was the 20th of her career as she picked up her 33rd career victory. Ivory is now 6-0-0 on the season in goal.
“It was a good result today and in a lot of areas it was also a really good performance,” Virginia coach Steve Swanson said. “We made more consistent and better decisions in the build-up and we got into some very good positions to create chances to score against a team that put a lot of numbers behind the ball. Overall, we can do better in and around the 18, but we had two really good goals from Ashlynn and Meghan.”
The Cavaliers finished the match with a 23-1 advantage in shots. Virginia will return to action on Thursday, when it closes out a seven-match homestand against William & Mary at 7 p.m.
