Freshman Diana Ordonez continued her hot start to the season and the No. 5 Virginia women’s soccer team kept its perfect record intact with a 2-0 victory over No. 15 Georgetown on Thursday night at Klöckner Stadium.
Ordonez delivered a first-half goal to give the Cavaliers (5-0-0) a lead they would never relenquish.
The goal was the ninth of the season for Ordonez, who has scored in all five games for the Wahoos, making her only the second Virginia player in history to score in the first five games of her career. Makenzy Doniak was the first player to achieve the feat during the 2012 season.
Senior Meghan McCool scored late an insurance goal in the second half for the Cavaliers to provide the final margin.
The goal was the fourth of the season for McCool. Rebecca Jarrett assisted on both UVa goals.
While Ordonez and McCool provided the offense, the Cavaliers’ back line turned in its fourth clean sheet of the season. With the win, Virginia pulled even in the all-time series with the Hoyas at 2-2.
“We expected a strong challenge tonight from Georgetown and we got it,” Virginia coach Steve Swanson said. “This was a good win against a team that has a lot of experience. We pressed well defensively and I thought that made a big difference for us overall.”
The Cavaliers will return to action on Sunday when they host Minnesota in a noon match at Klöckner Stadium.
