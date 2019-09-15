The No. 4 Virginia women’s soccer team used a late goal from Sydney Zandi to pick up a 2-1 road win over No. 8 Penn State on Sunday in State College, Pennsylvania.
Zandi scored the game-winner in the 86th minute, just 26 seconds after Penn State hit the equalizer, making it the second fastest answering goal scored by the Cavaliers in program history. Senior Meghan McCool scored the first goal of the day for the Cavaliers (8-0-0) in the 16th minute.
With the victory, the Cavaliers have won six consecutive games in the series with Penn State and claimed a victory on the road against the Nittany Lions for the second consecutive season. Three of the last four victories over Penn State have come away from home with the Cavaliers also winning in the 2016 season in the second-round of the NCAA Tournament in a match played at Georgetown. The 2017 meeting was a home victory for Virginia.
“I’m really proud of the team today to get this result against a quality program like Penn State,” Virginia head coach Steve Swanson said. “The game, as we expected, had its ebbs and flows. We did a good job of dictating the tempo, especially in the first half, but down the stretch Penn State capitalized on their free kick. To score the way we did right after they equalized says a great deal about our mentality. That response was good to see.”
Virginia will return to action on Friday when it opens ACC play at Wake Forest. The match will begin at 7 p.m. and air on ACC Network Extra.
