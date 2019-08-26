Freshman defensive lineman Jowon Briggs is the highest rated recruit Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall has landed in Charlottesville, but he’s also quite the accomplished thespian and musician.

That at times could cause a scheduling conflict, which Mendenhall said is a good problem to have.

“I received a text from him talking about a possible conflict when choir tryouts would be,” Mendenhall said. “By the way, I viewed that positively that he’s looking for a lot to do in college besides just starting at nose tackle.”

Briggs’ love of the fine arts certainly hasn’t hurt him on the field.

Ahead of Saturday’s season opener at Pittsburgh, Virginia released its first depth chart of the year on Monday and he’s the lone first-year to earn a starting spot. He’s listed ahead of sophomore Jordan Redmond at nose tackle, with Richard Burney and Eli Hanback at defensive end in the Cavaliers’ 3-4 scheme.

“He’s strong and he’s quick and he’s smart and he’s mature and he doesn’t view himself through the entitlement process of recruiting,” Mendenhall said. “The team likes him because he’s humble and hard working. He’s just exactly who we thought he was.”

Five other freshmen appeared on the depth chart. Ja’Quay Hubbard is Dillon Reinkensmeyer’s backup at right guard, early enrollee Dorien Goddard is wide receiver Hasise Dubois’ backup, Nick Jackson is backing up Jordan Mack at inside linebacker and Justin Duenkel is backing up Brian Delaney at kicker.

Freshman running back Mike Hollins is listed behind Jamari Peacock and Chris Sharp as the Cavaliers’ “B” back.