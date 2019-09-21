Virginia (4-0, 2-0 ACC) entered Saturday night’s showdown with Old Dominion (1-2) as a heavy favorite, but it looked like the Monarchs were the team rising in the AP Poll through the first 30 minutes.
UVa posted just 66 yards in the first half, and it faced a 17-7 halftime deficit.
While the second half wasn’t an offensive clinic by any means, the Cavaliers did enough to earn a 28-17 victory. The defense deserves much of the credit, holding Old Dominion scoreless for the final 40 minutes and 32 seconds of the game.
It wasn’t always pretty, but Virginia found a way to win. The Cavaliers added 121 yards of offense in the fourth quarter after only posting 112 yards through the first three quarters.
Winning ways
» The win gives Virginia its first 4-0 start since 2004. The Cavaliers went 5-0 to start 2004 before finishing with an 8-4 record.
» The Cavaliers have trailed at halftime of all three of their FBS games this season. They trailed Old Dominion 17-7 at halftime before coming back to earn the 28-17 victory.
» Virginia’s second-half point differential for the season improved to +52 after outscoring ODU by 21 in the final 30 minutes.
Disappointing firsts
» Old Dominion’s field goal on its opening drive marked the first time all season that Virginia allowed anything other than a punt on its opponents’ opening drive. The 11-play drive took more than seven minutes off the clock.
» When Old Dominion quarterback Stone Smartt scampered into the end zone from 10 yards out late in the first quarter, he handed Virginia its largest deficit of the season at 10-0. The Cavaliers have trailed in the first half of three of their four games, but they had not trailed by multiple possessions prior to Smartt’s touchdown.
» Virginia’s defense allowed its longest touchdown of the season on a 47-yard touchdown pass from Smartt to Matt Geiger on third down put UVa behind 17-0. That became Virginia’s largest deficit of the 2019 season.
Extra points
» Virginia entered the game ranked fourth nationally in time of possession, averaging 36 minutes per game. The Cavaliers only possessed the ball for 11:06 in the first half and only held the ball for 24:44 on the night.
» Joe Reed ripped off a 57-yard kick return in the second quarter to continue his strong start to the season. He returned four kickoffs for 119 yards in this game, and he’s averaging 38 yards per return on the season. He also added four receptions for 40 yards and a touchdown.
» Virginia struggled to get its rushing attack going yet again. The Cavaliers, which entered the night 82nd nationally in rushing yards per game, recorded only 69 yards on 29 attempts. This was the first game all season the Cavaliers failed to gain at least 3.8 yards per rushing attempt.
» With 44,573 fans taking in the game at Scott Stadium on Saturday night, the Cavaliers are averaging 49,228 people through three home games. That’s Virginia’s best average attendance through its first three home games since 2013, when it averaged 50,659 fans. BYU, led by Bronco Mendenhall, was UVa’s home-opening opponent in 2013.
