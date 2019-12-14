Less than a week after receiving the first Orange Bowl bid in program history, the Virginia football program got some more good news on Saturday night.
Andrew Gentry, a four-star offensive tackle from Littleton, Colorado, announced his commitment to the Cavaliers on his Twitter page.
"I would like to thank all of the coaching staffs that took time to recruit me throughout the process," Gentry wrote. "With that said, I'm thrilled to announce my commitment to the University of Virginia!"
Gentry, who will be part of the Cavaliers' 2020 recruiting class, is the highest rated commitment of the Bronco Mendenhall era at UVa. The 6-foot-8, 310-pounder is ranked as the 60th best player in the country by 247sports, and the 65th best player by Rivals.
Defensive tackle Jowon Briggs, who was part of the Cavaliers' 2019 recruiting class, was ranked the 73rd best player in the country last season by Rivals and 75th best player by 247sports.
Both 247sports and Rivals rank Gentry as one of the 10 best offensive tackles in the country and both sites rate him as the best player in the state of Colorado.
Gentry, who plays at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado, had offers from some of the nation's top college football programs, including Michigan, Notre Dame, Alabama, Florida, LSU, Ohio State, Auburn, Oklahoma, Miami, Oregon, Penn State and USC, according to 247sports.com.
Gentry becomes the 12th member of Virginia's 2020 recruiting class. He is the second offensive lineman in the class, joining Jestus Johnson (Gonzaga College High School, Washington, D.C.).
Gentry can sign with the Cavaliers on Wednesday, when college football's early signing period begins, but when he will arrive on Grounds is unclear. Gentry is a member of the Church of Latter Day Saints and will likely serve a two-year mission for the church prior to coming to Virginia. Current Cavalier running back Wayne Taulapapa also served a two-year LDS mission before he joined the UVa football program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.