MIAMI — When Virginia plays in the Orange Bowl on Monday night, it’s not only a meaningful bowl game, but it’s also a homecoming for more than a dozen Cavaliers. The team’s roster lists 16 players from the state of Florida.
The New Year’s Six bowl offers a chance to earn a program-defining win, and it gives a chunk of UVa players the opportunity to play in front of family and friends in their home state.
Mandy Alonso, who is from the Miami area, says he grew up watching games in the Orange Bowl and rooting for Miami. He says he “used to hate Florida” as a Hurricanes supporter, and that it’s great to play the Gators in a bowl game that’s beloved in the Miami area.
“It’s amazing that I get to do this,” Alonso said. “I never even dreamed of being able to play in this game.”
The opportunity brings even more joy to Alonso knowing that the Cavaliers made the trip to Hard Rock Stadium once before this season, only to fall 17-9 to an inconsistent Miami squad. The Wahoos have a chance to make up for that loss in the same stadium on an even bigger stage.
“It’s sweet,” Alonso said. “It’s awesome. We already got to play down there once. We didn’t get the outcome, but we get one more chance and just to play in front of my family and friends down there, it’s gonna be real special.”
Alonso’s teammates who are fellow Floridians echoed his thoughts.
Playing in the state means a great deal to fullback Jamari Peacock and going up against Florida means even more. Peacock’s sister and aunt both graduated from Florida and his uncle, DeWayne Glover, played defensive back for the Gators in the late 1980s.
“Growing up, I was a big fan of his,” Peacock said. “I wanted to follow in his footsteps and everything.”
While Peacock didn’t attend Florida, he did follow in Glover’s footsteps by playing Division I football. Peacock has transitioned nicely into his fullback role after playing halfback during his time at Yulee High School, which is just north of Jacksonville.
“You gotta have grit, and you gotta be ready to hit,” Peacock said of becoming a fullback.
He’s excited for the chance to go up against a fearsome Florida front as a blocker. Although he’s looking forward to the on-field challenge against a “family school” in Florida, Peacock says he won’t treat this matchup any differently than a normal game.
Treating this showdown like a normal game won’t be easy for sophomore offensive lineman Ryan Swoboda, whose girlfriend attends Florida.
Swoboda, who is from Windermere, Florida, celebrated when he found out the Cavaliers made the Orange Bowl, and he’s looking forward to playing a December game in warm weather.
He is, however, still trying to convince his girlfriend to root for his team.
“She’s joking that she’s gonna be 50-50,” Swoboda said. “We’ll find out.”
In addition to the personal connections driving UVa players, Virginia coaches have their eyes on the recruiting trail. Of the 16 players on the roster from Florida, 13 are underclassmen. Bronco Mendenhall and his staff have turned Florida into a pipeline recruiting state.
With tremendous athletes and speed in the state, UVa hopes to draw upon that talent as it continues building its program. The Orange Bowl gives Mendenhall and his team a chance to impress Florida talent against a program that understandably recruits the state well.
“The area has been very strong and good for us,” Mendenhall said. “The exposure, not only nationally but locally, and for young people to be able to see our program up close and personal, it’s essential … We believe in who first, then what, and who is here, and so we look forward to capitalizing the best we can.”
