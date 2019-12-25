Playing in a bowl game means programs have a chance to end the year with a win against an opponent they might not normally play. Playing in a New Year’s Six Bowl provides teams like Virginia a chance to elevate their program with a marquee win in front of a national audience.
While there’s plenty at stake on the field, bowl games offer enjoyable vacations for those in attendance. The games matter, but part of the fun of a bowl game is checking out a new location. For Virginia fans, a late December trip to Miami is a welcomed opportunity.
In addition to checking out the game, bowl week is all about enjoying a vacation for fans. Here’s how to make the most out of this year’s Orange Bowl.
“This is the first one UVa has ever been to, and it’s going to blow them away in terms of the experience,” John Crotty, a former UVa basketball player and member of the Orange Bowl committee said.
The Orange Bowl hosts a few scheduled events, which are all open to fans, prior to the game’s kickoff at 8 p.m. on Monday.
Coaches luncheon
When, where: Friday from 11 a.m.–1:30 p.m. at Jungle Island
“It’s one of my favorite events, where both coaches and the players come, cheerleaders, band,” Crotty said. “It’s sort of a pregame hype, but you really get to see the personality of the coaches and the players as they’re interviewed by the talent that will actually conduct the game.”
Fans looking for insight into the game will enjoy this event, as both players and a few coaches will discuss the game in a lighthearted atmosphere. It’s a great chance for fans to learn more about the matchup.
The event is held at Jungle Island, which is an eco-adventure park in the Miami area. Fans can check out the luncheon while also spending time at the park before or after the interviews.
Prayer breakfast
When, where: Saturday from 7:30 a.m.–9 a.m. at Jungle Island
Players from both teams will discuss their faith at the prayer breakfast put on by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. To attend, fans should visit miamifca.org/OrangeBowlPrayerBreakfast. The event requires registration.
Fan fest
When, where: Monday from 3 p.m.–7 p.m. at Northwest gate parking lot at Hard Rock Stadium
There will be live music performances, food and a host of activities for fans to enjoy prior to the game. It’s a good chance for fans to enjoy activities on game day while also being just seconds away from entering the stadium as kickoff nears.
“Anyone who has a ticket can come,” Crotty said. “For fans, it’s outstanding. It’s very interactive.”
Burger battle
When, where: Monday at 4 p.m. at the Fan Fest at Hard Rock Stadium
The Orange Bowl website says restaurants from participating teams will compete in a burger challenge to see which town makes the best burger. There will be burger samples for attendees to try, so if you’re looking to get some food and want to see what Charlottesville and Gainesville offer in terms of burger options, mark your calendars.
Additional activities
While it’s not an official event, Crotty recommends that fans embrace the Miami weather in late December. As Charlottesville braces for showers and a high of 47 degrees on Dec. 30, it will be 78 degrees and partly cloudy in Miami.
“I’m telling everyone I know to try to get down at least for three or four days and really enjoy it,” Crotty said.
Enjoying the weather, and the beaches, is a must for fans visiting the area. South Beach and South Pointe Park are two of the more popular beaches, with South Pointe Park being the slightly more relaxed and family-friendly of the two options.
Crotty recommended that fans check out Miami Seaquarium and the dolphin show. He suggested walking Lincoln Road, a street lined with various shops, restaurants and bars.
“Take advantage of the restaurants in Miami, man” Crotty said. “Joe’s Stone Crab, some of the legendary restaurants down there are special.”
If you’re planning to visit Joe’s Stone Crab, consider making a reservation or going at a time that isn’t a peak hour. The restaurant describes its waits as “legendary.” There’s also a dress code that restricts cut off shorts, athletic wear and beachwear. The restaurant is worth a visit, but it does require advanced planning to make the most of the experience.
For those staying closer to Coral Gables, a trip to Sanguich de Miami is a solid option for lunch. The restaurant offers Cuban sandwiches and foods.
Breakfast and coffee lovers should plan a trip to ALL DAY, a coffee shop that also serves beer and well-respected breakfast sandwiches.
There’s a high-profile bowl game between Virginia and Florida on Dec. 30, but there’s plenty of other activities, destinations and events outside of the game worth enjoying.
