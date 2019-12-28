MIAMI — A trip through Florida’s football facility exudes success.
The Gators own three national championship trophies and three Heisman trophies. Their stadium, Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, has its own nickname. When teams visit “The Swamp,” they usually leave with an L in the record books.
Former Florida coaches can be referred to by just their last name and the college football world knows exactly who you’re talking about. Spurrier and Meyer are revered in the coaching ranks, and rightfully so.
Gainesville, Florida, is rich in football tradition. Playing in the Orange Bowl is an honor for the Gators, but far from a program-defining achievement.
Virginia, on the other hand, doesn’t generate the same national respect and the Cavaliers’ tradition doesn’t come close to touching Florida’s. In the journey toward national relevance, the Cavaliers are climbing up from the bottom of the Power 5 totem pole. They’re on their way up, but they’ve yet to reach the top.
Bronco Mendenhall’s team won the ACC Coastal Division, and it’s shown dramatic improvement in each of his four seasons. Regardless, outside of Clemson, the ACC is considered the worst Power 5 football league this season.
The Cavaliers are better than they were when Mendenhall arrived, and they’re nationally ranked heading into an Orange Bowl bout with Florida on Monday night, but that isn’t stopping most of the nation from expecting a Virginia loss.
Changing the national perception of the program requires beating not just elite football teams, but elite football programs.
“A win like this would start to change the narrative a bit about what Virginia football means,” UVa linebacker Charles Snowden said.
Wins over Florida State and Virginia Tech this season have helped improve public perception, but those pale in comparison to winning a New Year’s Six Bowl against a top-10 program. The Seminoles are down this season, and the Hokies aren’t quite at the same level nationally as a team like Florida.
It was a good win, but the Cavaliers want more.
“It’d be easy to say right now, ‘We beat Virginia Tech,’ and pat ourselves on the back, and we don’t want to do that,” Virginia defensive coordinator Nick Howell said. “We want to take the next step for the program, and that’s where we are right now.”
Unbroken growth is the phrase Mendenhall uses. The Cavaliers want to improve each season. Unbroken growth doesn’t mean the absence of setbacks, but rather quicker improvements following difficult defeats and lessons.
A 2-10 season started Mendenhall’s reign in 2016. It was followed by a blowout defeat in the Military Bowl to cap a 6-7 season in 2017. A year later, the Cavaliers won the Belk Bowl to finish 8-5, giving them their first winning season under Mendenhall. This year saw the Cavaliers win the Coastal Division for the first time in program history and beat Virginia Tech to end a 15-year losing streak. That victory was immediately followed by another lesson, a 62-17 loss to Clemson, the most lopsided defeat of Mendenhall’s tenure.
If Virginia falls to Florida, the Cavaliers’ unbroken growth remains. They’ve already won more games this season than last, and they beat Virginia Tech to win a division title.
To the casual observer, the Cavaliers have already achieved unbroken growth this season. But resting on previous laurels goes against everything unbroken growth stands for.
“Unbroken growth isn’t something that you feel comfortable with,” Virginia offensive lineman Olu Oluwatimi explained. “You’re always striving to do more. Whatever the next challenge is, you want to accomplish it. You never want to fail.”
The growth won’t break with a loss to Florida, but a win continues the program’s rise at a rate the players and coaches prefer.
A win would give Virginia only its second 10-win season in program history, with the first coming in 1989.
Beating Florida would also result in the first New Year’s Six victory in program history. The Cavaliers could also jump into the top 15 of the final AP poll for only the third time in program history. A win secures a spot in the poll at the end of the season for the first time since 2004.
It’s been a special season for the Cavaliers, and a win in the Orange Bowl turns a special year into a historic one.
“This is a season that you never really want to end,” Oluwatimi said. “It’s a great band of brothers, and there’s been a lot of games and checkpoints that we were like, ‘Wow, we really got through that.’ We really enjoyed this season, and this stage is a big stage, and we really want to send our seniors out the right way.”
