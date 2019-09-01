Diana Ordonez had her third straight multi-goal game and the No. 6 Virginia women’s soccer team continued its hot start to the season with a 4-1 victory over No. 12 West Virginia on Sunday afternoon at Klöckner Stadium.
Ordonez scored the first two goals of the match for the Cavaliers, who improved to 4-0-0 on the season.
Through four matches this season, Ordonez has a team-leading eight goals to lead a high-powered Virginia offense that has already scored 21 goals this season.
“It was a good win against a strong West Virginia team,” Virginia coach Steve Swanson said. “I thought our first half was very good, especially in terms of our build up, decisions on the ball and our finishing. It took a lot of pressure off our defense the way we kept the ball.”
Ordonez didn’t take long to get on the scoreboard, finding the back of the net in the sixth minute. The freshman struck for a second time in the 16th minute off a long ball played over the top from Claire Constant to give the Cavaliers a 2-0 lead.
The Wahoos’ third goal came from Alexa Spaanstra in the 33rd minute, and an own goal from the Mountaineers in the 50th minute gave Virginia a four-goal lead.
West Virginia got on the board in the 72nd minute with a goal from Nicole Payne. The Virginia defense was rock solid from there, holding the Mountaineers without a shot over the final 18 minutes.
The Cavaliers will return to action on Thursday night with a 7 p.m. matchup against No. 11 Georgetown that will air on the ACC Network.
“Obviously, we can learn some things from the second half since it was a bit more disjointed,” Swanson said, “but overall it is the kind of performance we gain confidence from as we head into another tough test on Thursday.”
