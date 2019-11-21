The 2019 calendar year has been a great one for the Virginia athletics department, which has won national championships in men’s basketball and men’s lacrosse.
This weekend, UVa could add another national championship to its trophy collection.
The Cavaliers’ field hockey team will play for spot in the national title game on Friday afternoon when it faces Princeton in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
It will kick off a big weekend for UVa athletics. Here is a breakdown off all the athletic happenings for the Cavaliers over the next few days.
Field hockey
The Cavaliers (18-4) will look to reach the NCAA national championship game for the first time in program history when they take on Princeton (17-4) in the Final Four on Friday at 3:45 p.m. at Wake Forest’s Kentner Stadium. The game will be streamed on NCAA.com.
Virginia reached the Final Four by picking up wins over Delaware (4-1) and Maryland (1-0 in OT) in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. Now the Cavaliers turned their attention to the Tigers, who have been a thorn in Virginia’s side in the postseason.
UVa has lost to Princeton in the NCAA Tournament each of the past three years. Two of those losses came in the first round, including a double-overtime defeat in 2017. The other came on a last-second goal in the 2016 NCAA quarterfinals. Virginia also lost 5-2 to Princeton in the 2012 NCAA quarterfinals.
“We’re back up against Princeton,” Virginia coach Michele Madison said. “Let’s bring it down. Let’s take it down.”
Boston College and North Carolina meet in the other NCAA semifinal on Friday at 1 p.m. The national championship game is Sunday at 1 p.m. in Winston-Salem.
Women’s soccer
The Wahoos (17-1-3) play host to Washington State (13-6-1) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night at Klöckner Stadium. The game will be streamed online on ACC Network Extra on ESPN3.com.
After falling to North Carolina in overtime in the ACC Tournament championship game, Virginia bounced back with a dominant 3-0 victory over Radford in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday night.
Now the Cougars come across the country looking to pull an upset. Washington State knocked off No. 14 Memphis in its first round game to advance. Beating a second straight nationally ranked opponent will be a difficult task for the Cougars.
Virginia ranks fourth nationally in scoring offense, averaging nearly three goals per game, and boasts the top two goal scorers in the ACC, Meghan McCool and Diana Ordonez, who have both scored 14 goals. The Cavaliers will again be without goalkeeper Laurel Ivory, who was injured in a collision in the ACC Championship Game.
With a win, Virginia would advance to the NCAA Tournament’s Round of 16 for the 15th consecutive season. West Virginia and Central Connecticut State also play at Klöckner Stadium on Friday for a spot in the Round of 16. The Mountaineers and Blue Devils meet at 4 p.m., with the winner advancing to face the Virginia-Washington State winner on Sunday at 5 p.m.
Men’s soccer
The ACC champion Cavaliers (17-1-1) earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and a first-round bye after one of the best regular seasons in school history. Virginia will open NCAA Tournament play on Sunday against either James Madison or Campbell. The game will be streamed online on ACC Network Extra on ESPN3.com.
The Cavaliers are playing in the NCAA Tournament for the 39th year in a row, the longest streak in the history of college soccer. Virginia’s back line has been nearly impenetrable this season, surrendering just seven goals in 19 games, the lowest of any team in the country.
Cross country
After winning NCAA Southeast Regional championship at Panorama Farms last week, the Virginia men’s cross country team heads to Terre Haute, Indiana on Saturday for the NCAA Championship meet.
Virginia had five runners named to men’s all-region team, led by senior AJ Ernst, who placed 11th in the regional meet after finishing in 30:17.8. Ari Klau, Alex Corbett, Peter Morris and Lachlan Cook also earned all-regional honors for UVa.
The Wahoos will run against a talented field of teams in Terre Haute, led by defending national champion Northern Arizona as well as BYU, Colorado and Stanford.
Football
After a bye week, the Cavaliers (7-3) return to Scott Stadium for a nonconference matchup with in-state foe Liberty on Saturday at noon. The game will air on NBC Sports Washington Plus.
The Flames (6-4) boast one of the top passing offenses in the nation, led by QB Buckshot Calvert, who has passed for 2,941 yards and 23 touchdowns in 10 games. He has only thrown three interceptions this season.
Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins has been on a tear as of late, accounting for 854 yards of offense and seven touchdowns (four passing, three rushing) in his past two games.
Men’s basketball
Virginia (4-0) heads to Connecticut this weekend for the Air Force Reserve Tip-Off Tournament at the Mohegan Sun Arena. Virginia will play UMass on Saturday at noon on ESPNNews, then face either Arizona State or St. John’s on Sunday. Four Cavaliers are averaging double figures in scoring, led by redshirt senior Mamadi Diakite (15.8 ppg, 8.3 rpg).
Women’s basketball
Virginia (2-3) plays host to in-state rival Old Dominion on Sunday at 2 p.m. The game will be streamed online on ACC Network Extra on ESPN3.com. The Cavaliers have earned wins over Bucknell and Cal State Northridge while falling to nationally ranked UConn and Kentucky as well as Southern California. Senior Jocelyn Willoughby is averaging 18.2 points and 8.0 rebounds per game for Virginia.
Swimming and diving
The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams are competing in a pair of competitions this weekend. The swim team will compete in the Tennessee Swimming and Diving Invitational at the Jones Aquatic Center in Knoxville, while the diving team competes at the Georgia Tech Invite in Atlanta. Both programs are ranked in the top 20. The UVa women enter the weekend ranked No. 4 nationally, while the men are No. 18.
Volleyball
The Cavaliers (11-18, 3-13 ACC) host Boston College (19-9, 10-5 ACC) in the final home match of the season on Friday at 6:30 p.m. in Memorial Gymnasium. The match will air on ACC Network Extra on ESPN3.com.
Virginia will honors five seniors on Friday night: Middle blocker Chino Anukwuem, libero Kelsey Miller, right side Jelena Novakovic, setter Jennifer Wineholt and student assistant coach Kiley Banker.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.