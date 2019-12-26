With Christmas in the rear-view mirror and New Year’s Day on the horizon, the final few days of the decade will be busy for sports in Central Virginia.
It will include a major college football bowl game, a 16-team high school basketball tournament as well as plenty of college basketball.
Here is a look at what promises to be an exciting long holiday weekend of local sports in Central Virginia.
Holiday Classic
The annual Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic tips off on Friday with four boys basketball games at Charlottesville High School and four girls basketball games at Monticello High School.
Friday girls basketball slate begins with Albemarle vs. Deep Run at 2 p.m., followed by Western Albemarle vs. William Monroe at 3:45 p.m., then Monticello vs. Harrisonburg at 5:30 p.m. The nightcap will be Charlottesville vs. Brooke Point at 7:15 p.m.
The first round of boys action tips off at 2 p.m. when Western Albemarle takes on Stafford. Albemarle and Liberty (Bedford) follow at 3:45 p.m. Nelson County faces West Potomac at 5:30 p.m., then Charlottesville and Kettle Run wrap up the opening day of the Holiday Classic with a 7:15 p.m. matchup.
Albemarle High School will host the second day of the girls action, with consolation round games at 2 p.m. and 3:45 p.m., followed by semifinal tilts at 5:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. The second day of boys games will be played at Western Albemarle High School in Crozet. The consolation round games are at 2 p.m. and 3:45 p.m., and the semifinal games tip off at 5:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m., respectively.
Following an off day on Sunday, the final day of the tournament will be on Monday. Fifth-place and seventh-place games will be held at Western Albemarle High School, while the third-place and championship games will be at Albemarle High School. The girls championship game will tip off at 3:30 p.m., followed by the boys championship game at 5:15 p.m.
Orange Bowl
The Virginia football team plays in one of the biggest games in program history on Monday night when it takes on Florida in the Orange Bowl. The game kicks off at 8 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.
The Cavaliers reached the prestigious New Year’s Six game by going 9-4 and winning the ACC Coastal Division for the first time in program history. They will face a Florida team that went 10-2 in the regular season, their only losses coming to College Football Playoff No. 1 seed LSU and SEC East champion Georgia.
It will be Virginia’s 21st bowl game appearance in program history and its first in the Orange Bowl. It will be the highest-profile bowl game that UVa has played in since a 23-22 loss to Tennessee in the Sugar Bowl in 1991. The Wahoos are 8-12 all-time in bowl games.
One last tuneup
The Virginia men’s basketball team wraps up nonconference play on Sunday when it hosts Navy at John Paul Jones Arena. The game will tip off at 4 p.m. and air on ESPN2.
The Cavaliers (9-2, 2-0 ACC) will be looking to bounce back from a 70-59 loss to South Carolina last Sunday. In the loss to the Gamecocks, UVa shot 18-of-41 from the field and committed 19 turnovers.
Long-range shooting struggles have been an issue for the Wahoos all season. Through 11 games, Virginia is shooting just 26 percent from 3-point range. As has been the case during most of Tony Bennett’s tenure as head coach, the Cavaliers boast one of the nation’s top defenses, limiting opponents to 46.5 points per game.
Navy enters Sunday’s matchup with a 6-4 record. The Midshipmen have two players, Cam Davis and John Carter Jr., that average 14 points per game. As a team, Navy averages 61.8 points per game.
Following the Navy game, Virginia begins a stretch of 18 straight ACC games with a matchup with Virginia Tech on Jan. 4 at 2 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena.
ACC opener
After a difficult nonconference schedule that has included matchups with four nationally ranked teams, the Virginia women’s basketball team begins ACC play on Sunday with a road matchup with Georgia Tech. The game will tip off at 2 p.m. and can be watched online at ESPN3.com.
The Cavaliers enter conference play with a 5-6 record. Virginia is 0-4 this season against ranked teams, suffering setbacks against Kentucky (50-47), Connecticut (83-44), UCLA (73-62) and Mississippi State (72-59).
Jocelyn Willoughby is having a stellar senior season for the Cavaliers, averaging 19.4 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. She is the only Virginia player currently averaging double figures in scoring.
Following the Georgia Tech game, the Cavaliers host North Carolina on Jan. 2 at 7 p.m.
