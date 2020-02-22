On Saturday, the Virginia men's lacrosse team dealt with an experience that has been rare over the past year.
A loss.
The No. 2 Cavaliers suffered their first setback of the 2020 season in a 16-12 loss to Princeton at Klöckner Stadium. The loss snapped a 10-game winning streak for Virginia that dated back to April 13, 2019. The loss also snapped Virginia's seven-game winning streak against Princeton. Prior to Saturday, the Cavaliers' last loss to the Tigers came in 2004.
“This game was played really fast," Virginia coach Lars Tiffany said. "That is the way the game is meant to be played. I love how quickly Princeton moves and plays their transition offense and how quickly they got the ball up off the ground. We certainly have to learn from what happened today and learn from our opponent."
Princeton (3-0) used a 6-1 run that spanned the second and third quarters to put the Cavaliers (2-1) on their heels for the rest of the afternoon. Tewaaraton Trophy candidate Michael Sowers, who tallied eight points in the game (four goals, four assists), started the Princeton run with 1:53 left in the second quarter. By the time Connor McCarthy scored an extra-man goal at the 3:02 mark in the third quarter, the Tigers owned a 12-8 lead.
A 4-1 Virginia run brought the Cavaliers to within one goal, 13-12, with 8:54 left to play. The Cavaliers had a chance to tie the game, but Ian Laviano’s shot was saved. The Tigers then ran the transition, resulting in a Princeton goal by former St. Anne's-Belfield star Phillip Robertson at 5:11 to start a final 3-0 run that capped the win.
"The pace, I think, caught us off guard a little bit and I give credit to their players and the Princeton coaching staff," Tiffany said. "I think we’re just starting to realize Princeton isn’t just a one-man team. Michael Sowers is an incredible player, the leader in the Tewaaraton hunt right now, but the people around him are going hard to the goal. They are playing aggressive defense, making plays and picking up key ground balls. That’s a heck of an opponent we just faced today.”
Laviano finished with three goals and one assist for the Cavaliers, while Matt Moore and Michael Kraus tallied two goals and two assists apiece. Kraus has registered at least one point in all 52 career games he has played. That active streak is tied for No. 2 in the nation. Virginia goalkeeper Alex Rode had another busy afternoon between the pipes, finishing with 14 saves and five ground balls.
UVa doesn't have long to dwell on the loss. The Cavaliers welcome High Point to Klöckner Stadium on Tuesday for a 5 p.m. matchup that will be broadcast on ESPNU.
