Lorenz Terry

Lorenz Terry

Lorenz Terry, a defensive end from Varina High School in Richmond, verbally committed to Virginia on Wednesday night.

Terry made the announcement via Twitter.

Terry becomes the 12th member of UVa’s 2020 recruiting class. He’s the second defensive end to commit to Virginia in the class. Brandon Williams, a four-star recruit, announced his intention to sign with the Cavaliers on Sept. 15.

The 6-foot-6-inch prospect had previously received offers from UMass and James Madison. He officially received an offer from UVa on Sept. 14, according to his Twitter page. Less than a month later, he was ready to verbally commit.

Of the 10 defensive linemen listed on UVa’s current roster, only two are seniors, but two of the three players listed as strictly defensive ends are upperclassmen.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments