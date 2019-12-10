The St. Anne’s-Belfield baseball program has created a longstanding legacy of sending players to the next level, especially locally at the University of Virginia.
Henry Ford added his name to that pipeline Monday night when he verbally committed to play baseball for the Cavaliers.
“It’s a huge blessing,” Ford said. “I’m so fortunate to have gotten this opportunity. Not many kids receive this and I am so extremely thankful to be lucky enough to receive it.”
The STAB freshman spent last season playing high school ball in the shadow of Disharoon Park. He grew up watching Coach Brian O’Connor’s team play and dreamed of one day joining the program.
“UVa was the school of choice because my style of play fits their program,” Ford said. “I feel that their style of coaching is going to make me the most successful player I can be.”
Ford played varsity for St. Anne’s last year as an eighth-grader and quickly emerged as a rising talent in the program. He batted .310 with two home runs and 22 RBI for a young Saints team. He is expected to be a key contributor for STAB for the next four years.
He’s projected to play either shortstop or third base at the next level and has shown the power potential and arm strength to succeed.
“The coaches loved my arm [strength] from the left side of the infield and my size,” Ford said. “Their plan is for me to come and play and I’m super ecstatic.”
Unlike most college-bound athletes these days, Ford said his summers have not been consumed with travel baseball.
“I was a kind of ‘under the radar’ as a player due to the fact that I didn’t do a bunch of showcases,” he said. “UVa saw me in the spring and followed up this winter when I went to camp.”
While happy with his performance on the field, it was the interaction with the players and staff that helped Ford make his decision.
“Spending time with the coaches was huge,” he said. “Having UVa in my backyard, it was easy to find out a lot about them. UVa is top-notch in baseball and academics, so that also made it easy.”
Ford has high expectations both academically and athletically.
“I’m not sure what I want to major in yet,” he said. “I’m fascinated with teeth and was thinking of maybe learning and becoming an orthodontist. My plan ahead is to go to the major leagues and win a World Series.”
Although college baseball is still four years away, Ford has high aspirations.
“I want to win an ACC championship,” he said. “I want to go to Omaha and I want to win a College World Series with UVa.”
With his college decision made, Ford hopes to start that championship pedigree this spring as he hopes to lead the Saints to a long playoff run and potential all-state honors.
“I do feel a sense of relief,” he said. “I can now put my head down and get to work on my craft instead of having that worry in the back of my head of if I’m going to get a scholarship.”
The STAB freshman also is honored to join the legacy of STAB baseball players at UVa. He credits Brian Kent, the father of former Saints star and current UVa infielder Nic Kent, for helping him throughout the recruiting process.
“All I’ve heard from UVa coaches about Nic is exceptional things,” he said. “Obviously many have come before, but I especially look forward to following his footsteps.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.