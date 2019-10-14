Virginia Miami Football

Virginia cornerback Bryce Hall gestures as he leaves the field on a cart during the first half against Miami on Friday in Miami Gardens, Florida.

 The Associated Press

Bryce Hall’s college career is over.

The standout Virginia senior cornerback will miss the remainder of the season due to an ankle injury, head coach Bronco Mendenhall said on Monday during his weekly press conference. Hall suffered the injury during a punt return in the second quarter of the Cavaliers’ loss to Miami on Friday night. His left ankle was placed in an air cast on the field and he was taken off the field on a cart.

According to Mendenhall, Hall had surgery on his ankle on Sunday morning. Mendenhall also said that Hall is “in good spirits.”

Hall, who was projected to be a first round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, posted a message on Twitter on Sunday expressing his gratitude for the support he has received since the injury.

“Can’t express how much all the love, support and ptaryers have meant for everyone has reached out,” Hall wrote. “All is well. I know God’s got my back and He works all things together for the good. All pain has a purpose and I will be back stronger than ever from this!”

