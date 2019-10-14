Bryce Hall’s college career is over.
The standout Virginia senior cornerback will miss the remainder of the season due to an ankle injury, head coach Bronco Mendenhall said on Monday during his weekly press conference. Hall suffered the injury during a punt return in the second quarter of the Cavaliers’ loss to Miami on Friday night. His left ankle was placed in an air cast on the field and he was taken off the field on a cart.
According to Mendenhall, Hall had surgery on his ankle on Sunday morning. Mendenhall also said that Hall is “in good spirits.”
Hall, who was projected to be a first round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, posted a message on Twitter on Sunday expressing his gratitude for the support he has received since the injury.
“Can’t express how much all the love, support and ptaryers have meant for everyone has reached out,” Hall wrote. “All is well. I know God’s got my back and He works all things together for the good. All pain has a purpose and I will be back stronger than ever from this!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.