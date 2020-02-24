The Virginia baseball team picked up three wins in four games of its first home weekend series of 2020. The Cavaliers delighted the home fans with 42 runs across the four games against Bucknell, but allowing 14 in Game 3 of the series kept the Cavaliers (5-3) from earning a four-game sweep.
There were plenty of positives for the Cavaliers, especially from their veteran pitchers and the underclassmen in the lineup. On the other hand, the new pitchers need time to adjust to the collegiate game, and the middle relief effort has room to grow.
“I like where we’re at,” Virginia head coach Brian O’Connor said after the four-game series. “With a long homestand here, we’ve got a chance to maybe catch fire if we can play good, consistent baseball.”
Here are 10 takeaways from Virginia’s series with Bucknell as the Cavaliers prepare for the final 10 games of their 15-game homestand.
’Hoos don’t quit
In the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader, the Cavaliers could have easily given up as the Bison posted run after run. Virginia trailed 9-2 and 14-5 at different spots late in the game, but the Cavaliers kept battling and cut the deficit to 14-10 in the ninth inning.
They loaded the bases down four with one out, but struck out twice to fall 14-10. While the result was disappointing, especially given the way the Cavaliers controlled the rest of the series, the resilience during an eight-hour day of baseball showed the team’s fight.
“We just fought the whole weekend,” senior catcher Logan Michaels said. “We just never gave up at all. All fall, all preseason, these first few games, we haven’t given up at all.”
Speed on the bases
Through eight games, the Cavaliers are 14-for-18 on stolen base attempts. Last season, Virginia stole 69 bases on 86 attempts. O’Connor likes to be aggressive on the bases when he has the athletes to do so, and he does this season.
Nic Kent and Zack Gelof stole 33 bases on 40 attempts last season, and they’re a combined 3-for-5 to start this year. Speedy freshman centerfielder Chris Newell is a perfect 5-for-5. There’s elite speed on the Cavaliers’ roster, and they’re not afraid to swipe a bag.
McGarry looks like an ace
Griff McGarry has thrown 10 innings across two starts this season, including five against Bucknell in a Friday start, and he’s allowed just two runs. That’s good for a 1.80 ERA. He’s walked seven batters but has 14 strikeouts.
Opponents are batting just .094 against McGarry (2-0) to begin the season. He pitched phenomenally against Oklahoma and backed that up with another solid start Friday. Virginia won Friday’s contest 6-5.
The junior has shown improvement every season he’s been in Charlottesville, and he’s shown promise early in 2020. It looks like Virginia has its ace.
Walks still a concern
Coming into the season, throwing strikes was arguably the biggest talking point from Virginia coaches and pitchers. The Cavaliers wanted to get away from giving opponents free bases.
In the series against Bucknell, the Cavaliers had mixed success achieving that goal. They walked eight batters in the first game and nine batters in the third game. In Game 2, they only walked two batters, and in Game 4, they walked five.
Bucknell scored five runs in Game 1 and 14 in Game 3. When the walks were lowered, Bucknell scored three runs in Games 2 and 4.
UVa won Game 1 by a final of 6-5 and lost Game 3 by a 14-10 final. In the games when it limited walks, Virginia won 14-3 and 12-3.
When they’re throwing strikes, the Cavaliers’ pitchers are dangerous. It’s when they leave the zone that teams take advantage and score runs.
Young pitchers need time
O’Connor brought in great talent in his latest recruiting class, especially at pitcher. Many of those pitchers need some time to develop, though.
The most prized recruit, Nate Savino, has thrown 2 2/3 innings in two games and allowed two runs while walking four. He made his first collegiate start on Sunday, tossing 1 1/3 innings and allowing an unearned run. He’s on a limited pitch count to begin his career and only threw 45 pitches in the outing.
“I’m sure the young man was really amped out there pitching in that stadium that, you know he’s been committed to us for four years and here it’s reality he gets his first collegiate start in our uniform in this great facility,” O’Connor said. “That’s a lot for a young man. He’ll grow and learn from it, and I think he’ll be even better the next time.”
Other talented freshman pitchers like Matt Wyatt also struggled at times against Bucknell, but showed promise in other instances. The talent is there for the freshman pitchers, and it will take time for some of the young arms to develop consistency.
Gelof looks ready to lead
Zack Gelof is a tremendous asset to the Cavaliers. He fields well and offers the ability to steal bases. He’s also one of the best power hitters on the team.
He smacked two homers and drove in six runs over the final three games of the series with Bucknell.
“All the training and preparation is paying off,” Gelof said after Sunday’s series finale.
The sophomore looks more comfortable being a leader with his play and voice in his second season in Charlottesville.
Pitching depth is a strength
Through eight games, 18 different UVa players have tossed a pitch. There’s solid depth this season at pitcher, which should help UVa come ACC play.
Zach Messinger and Andrew Abbott have both pitched at least four innings this season without giving up a run. There’s still a need to develop consistency among the younger pitchers, but players like Abbott and Messinger know what it takes to succeed in the ACC.
“I learned that we have a lot of capable arms, we have a lot of capable pitchers,” O’Connor said of the Bucknell series. “It’s just really a matter of finding what roles they can play in.”
Chesdin Harrington, a starting pitcher, is off to a slow start, but he showed the ability to succeed in ACC play at the end of last season. He’s an experienced arm that should come around as the season progresses.
There’s reason for UVa to feel optimistic about its pitching staff.
Schoch and Abbott shine
At the back of UVa’s bullpen sit two experienced pitchers with the ability to close games. Stephen Schoch, a UMBC transfer, picked up a save in Game 1 of the series with the Bison. Andrew Abbott only pitched once, striking out the side in the ninth of the final game of the series.
“You can see how dominant he is,” O’Connor said of Abbott’s one perfect inning.
While the young pitchers need time to develop, Abbott and Schoch are ready to dominate immediately.
Free runs
Virginia scored an impressive 42 runs against Bucknell, including 36 across the final three games of the series. The Cavaliers hit the ball wall and made aggressive and intelligent base-running decisions.
On the other hand, they also took advantage of Bucknell miscues. In the series finale, Bucknell allowed 12 runs and only four of them were earned. Bison mistakes helped the Cavaliers turn rallies into offensive explosions.
“Right now we’re in nonconference play and we can kind of get away with those little things,” junior outfielder Brendan Rivoli said, “but as soon as ACC [play] starts coming around, those things aren’t gonna be easily given to us.”
The Porch
With the Bucknell series marking the first home weekend of the season, plenty of people came out across the three days to watch baseball. A few people checked out The Porch, the new area in right field that serves alcohol.
The spot looked nice, and the view from right field was ideal. A few dozen people enjoyed beers and ciders Sunday afternoon on a warm and sunny day. It’s still very early, but The Porch seems like a welcomed addition to this home baseball season for UVa fans.
