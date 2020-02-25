Sometimes baseball games are weird, wild and wacky.
Virginia’s 8-5 win over William & Mary on Tuesday was about as unusual as it gets, and the nonconference February matchup presented fans with more than three hours of madness.
It was a game filled with so many strange occurrences that it’s only right to break the game into six detailed chapters. Telling the story any other way would omit far too many of the oddities needed to accurately depict the contest.
“It was a little bit odd,” Virginia coach Brian O’Connor said. “I also thought the air — it was a little bit warmer today — and the air seemed light. The ball was flying out of the ballpark.”
Chapter 1
Title: An inning of errors
With the bases loaded, two outs and Zach Messinger on the hill, the sophomore right-hander thought he was out of the jam as William & Mary’s Tyler Solomon pulled a ground ball to second base. Instead of a routine groundout to end the top half of the first, the ball scooted under freshman second baseman Max Cotier’s glove. Two William & Mary players scored.
In the bottom half of the inning, Cotier found himself on the receiving end of a gift. With nobody on and one out, Cotier hit a ball near the head of Tribe third baseman Cole Ragone. The sophomore mishandled the ball, letting it into left field. Cotier hustled his way into second base.
“That’s the coolest thing about this team is there’s a different feeling in the dugout,” junior Christian Hlinka said. “Something bad happens or someone makes a mistake, it’s a game of failure, you know. When that happens, everybody comes to him, picks him up.”
Two batters later, a Brendan Rivoli single sent Cotier home to narrow the deficit to 2-1.
Chapter 2
Title: An inning of plays at the plate
With one out and runners on first and second in the bottom of the second, Chris Newell knocked a pitch into right field. Assistant coach Kevin McMullan made the aggressive decision to send Devin Ortiz around third base and toward home.
Junior right fielder David Hograth made the Cavaliers pay.
Hograth’s throw beat Ortiz to the plate by a baseball mile, and the out kept the Cavaliers from scoring. Well, for at least a few more moments.
Cotier atoned for his first-inning error with an RBI single to tie the game.
Zack Gelof followed with an RBI single of his own. Another play at the plate occurred, and once again home plate umpire Greg Howard called the Cavaliers out. This time, however, a video review overturned the call and Nic Kent was ruled safe.
Virginia took a 4-2 lead after a half inning with two plays at the plate.
Chapter 3
Title: An inning of W&M extra-base hits
The third inning belonged to the Tribe, who scored two runs to tie the game at 4-4. They struck first on a Brandon Raquet blast to right center. The home run cut the deficit to 4-3. The next three batters went double, single, double to knot the game at 4.
Stealing a page from Chapter 2, right fielder Marc Lebreux did throw out a W&M runner at home during the Tribe rally to limit the damage to two runs.
Chapter 4
Title: The inning of Virginia extra-base hits
After the Tribe stranded a runner on second, UVa put together a four-run fifth.
A Lebreux double into the right field scored Gelof from second base. Logan Michaels followed with a two-run shot to left field. Two batters later, Hlinka knocked a solo shot into left field to give UVa an 8-5 lead. Both Michaels and Hlinka said they were sitting on fastballs.
They got them.
“It’s tough to contain yourself a little bit,” Hlinka said, smiling. “You see that coming in there, and you’re like, ‘Ah, I can’t wait to get out there and get it.’”
Chapter 5
Title: The innings of Andrew Abbott
Neither team scored in the sixth, seventh or eighth innings. Credit UVa’s Andrew Abbott with keeping the Tribe scoreless.
He faced 13 batters. Three of them avoided his wrath, drawing walks. The other 10 all failed to reach base and eight struck out.
“I thought Abbott was certainly the story of the game,” O’Connor said. “His longest outing of the year … he showed tonight the value that he has and the weapon he can be.”
UVa held an 8-5 lead entering the ninth inning.
Chapter 6
Title: The inning of Stephen Schoch
Virginia has won six games during the 2020 season. Four of those games, including Tuesday’s victory, ended with Stephen Schoch picking up the final out of the win.
With runners on second and third, Schoch struck out Hunter Hart swinging to end the game and give Virginia an 8-5 win.
UVa fans may want to get used to the sidearm pitcher throwing heat as the last sight they see during home games. Schoch, a graduate transfer, leads UMBC in career saves, and he’s fit right in at the back of Virginia’s bullpen.
Schoch closed out Tuesday’s story, and given his history, it probably won’t be the last time he turns the page on a Virginia victory.
