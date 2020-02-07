The NFL announced the 337 players invited to this year’s NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, and three former Virginia players earned invitations to the event. Bryce Hall, Jordan Mack and Joe Reed were the three Cavaliers invited to perform drills and interview in front of NFL personnel.
The list of potential attendees excludes two notable Virginia prospects, wide receiver Hasise Dubois and quarterback Bryce Perkins. Of the UVa players selected, all three dealt with injuries of varying severity during the season.
Hall suffered a severe leg injury against Miami that kept him out for the rest of the season, but he said at the Orange Bowl that he’s made significant strides in his recovery and planned to start training for the draft shortly after bowl season. He isn’t expected to participate in drills at the combine as he continues working his way up to full health, though. Some draft rankings considered Hall a first-round pick before the injury.
Mack missed the Orange Bowl with a boot on an injured ankle, and he’s expected to join Hall as an injured player not competing in the drills.
According to the NFL Combine website, however, injured players are still encouraged to attend the combine to interview with coaches and executives. Teams also will have a chance to perform medical examinations on players, which gives them an idea of whether or not they feel comfortable drafting an injured player.
Reed missed the ACC Championship Game with a hip pointer but returned for the Orange Bowl and appeared fully healthy. He’s expected to test at the combine. The wide receiver offers an enticing combination of receiving and kick returning ability ahead of this year’s draft.
The combine spans from Feb. 23 to March 2, with certain days focusing on specific positions. Reed and the wide receivers bench press on Feb. 26 before on-field testing on Feb. 27.
Much of the on-field workouts are televised by the NFL Network.
