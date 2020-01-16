Three former Virginia players were selected in the National Women’s Soccer League on Thursday, including one in the first round.
Defenders Courtney Petersen, Phoebe McClernon and Zoe Morse each heard their names called during the event. The three picks in this year’s NWSL draft tied for the most of any college team. Virginia has had at least one player taken in each NWSL Draft.
After a strong senior season with the Cavaliers, Petersen was taken by the Orlando Pride with the No. 7 overall pick in the first round. Petersen played in 78 career games for the Cavaliers, including 58 starts. A two-time United Soccer Coaches All-Region selection and a two-time All-ACC pick, Petersen helped Virginia post 52 shutouts.
“Being drafted is a dream come true,” Petersen said. “Words can’t even describe the feeling I have right now. I am so thankful for my teammates and coaches at UVa pushing me to be the best I can be. Playing at UVa was one dream of mine and now it’s very exciting to be playing in the NWSL.”
Orlando took another Virginia player in the second round, choosing McClernon with the No. 14 overall pick. McClernon, who played in 88 games and made 69 career starts for the Wahoos, was a three-time All-ACC selection and was named an All-American as a junior in 2018.
“It means the world to have been drafted by Orlando,” McClernon said. “I am so excited to see girls I have played with the last four years get this opportunity and especially that I will be playing with Courtney down in Florida.”
Petersen and McClernon will join an Orlando team looking to bounce back after having the lowest point total of any of the NWSL’s nine teams last season. The Pride’s back line will have a lot of UVa flavor next season. In addition to drafting Petersen and McClernon, the Pride recently traded for former Virginia standout Emily Sonnett, who won a World Cup with the U.S. Women’s National Team this past summer.
Orlando, which originally had the No. 1 pick in the NWSL Draft, traded it to the Portland Thorns in exchange for Sonnett, the rights to Australian forward Caitlin Foord and the No. 7 and No. 14 picks in the NWSL draft, which the Pride used to select Peterson and McClernon.
A third Cavalier defender went off the board when the Chicago Red Stars chose Morse with the 19th overall pick. Morse logged 6,826 career minutes for the Cavaliers, starting 85 of the 86 games played over the course of four seasons. She helped Virginia post 48 shutouts while tallying four goals and three assists.
Morse will be teammates with former Virginia star Morgan Brian in Chicago. The Red Stars had the second highest point total of any team in the NWSL last season.
“I am so honored to be given this opportunity by Chicago to follow my dreams,” Morse said. “There is no way I would have gotten to this point without all of the incredible people here at UVa.”
Virginia has now had 16 players taken in the NWSL Draft in its eight-year history. Petersen, McClernon and Morse join Caroline Miller, Molly Menchel, Annie Steinlage, Shasta Fisher, Brian, Danielle Colaprico, Sonnett, Makenzy Doniak, Brittany Ratcliffe, Alexis Shaffer, Kristen McNabb, Veronica Latsko and Betsy Brandon as NWSL Draft selections.
