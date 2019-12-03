Virginia football helmet

Terion Sugick, a three-star defensive tackle from Maryland, announced his verbal commitment to the Virginia football program on Tuesday. Sugick, who plays for National Christian Academy in Fort Washington, Maryland, took to Twitter to share his commitment.

Sugick becomes the first verbal commit of Virginia’s 2021 class. The talented defensive lineman also was offered by Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland and Louisville, according to 247Sports.

With seven of the team’s 10 defensive linemen currently underclassmen, Sugick likely won’t be needed to contribute immediately for the Cavaliers. Like many of Mendenhall’s products, there’s a chance Sugick enjoys a redshirt season before becoming a regular contributor.

If he does contribute as a first-year player, Sugick will join an experienced defensive line including players like current freshman defensive tackle Jowon Briggs. Sophomore Aaron Faumui is another younger player excelling for the ‘Hoos.

