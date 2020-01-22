The Virginia football team has recruiting, spring practice, summer workouts and fall camp ahead of it before taking the field for games, but the official reveal of the 2020 football schedule on Wednesday makes the upcoming season feel more tangible.
The team’s roster needs to time to develop and improve, and fortunately for the Cavaliers, they’ll have about eight months to do that. In the meantime, we’ll take a look at the 2020 matchups and the immediate takeaways from the schedule.
Welcome to ACC play
So much for easing into conference play.
Virginia opens its 2020 ACC schedule with a road game against Clemson on Sept. 26. After playing in Death Valley, the Cavaliers return home to face Sam Howell and a high-powered North Carolina offense.
Fans, coaches and media members will learn about Bronco Mendenhall’s team quickly. If Virginia wants to contend for the ACC title, it needs to start conference play strong.
ESPN’s way-too-early top 25 lists Clemson as the No. 1 team in the country, while UNC slides in at No. 22. With Georgia ranked sixth, the Cavaliers could face three top-25 team in the first five weeks of the season, including the first two ACC teams on their schedule.
Luckily for UVa, it receives its bye week on Oct. 10, after the UNC game. After facing Clemson and North Carolina in consecutive weeks, the Cavaliers could use a break.
Plenty of opportunities
From an unbiased perspective, Virginia’s 2020 schedule looks challenging. From Mendenhall’s perspective, the 2020 schedule holds ample opportunities.
Mendenhall tends to view challenging games as opportunities for the program, and Virginia faces plenty of quality teams in 2020.
Whether it’s the season opener on Sept. 7 against Georgia in Atlanta or the Sept. 26 matchup at Clemson, Virginia can improve its national reputation by securing an early season win. After the September game, the Cavaliers face a quality UNC team in an important ACC Coastal Division game and they travel to Blacksburg for a Nov. 28 game against Virginia Tech.
Those four opportunities give Virginia a chance to boost its national brand. As much as a few wins could boost the program’s trajectory, a 1-3 record or a 0-4 record in those high-profile matchups could equally harm the program’s national perception.
After a nine-win season with losses to Clemson and Florida, the Cavaliers want to make a leap as a nationally relevant program. To become relevant, Virginia needs to beat elite teams. Defeating ACC Coastal competitors or teams like Clemson and Georgia makes Virginia a more powerful national program. It’s a big season for the Cavaliers.
No Black Friday game
Virginia and Virginia Tech won’t play on Black Friday this season. The two teams will face off on Saturday, Nov. 28 in Blacksburg.
For fans, that’s a welcomed change. Making it to a game two days after Thanksgiving is easier for fans traveling from different parts of the country. Coaches should also enjoy playing the game on a Saturday with a full week to prepare for a major rivalry game.
The change may hurt the national attention the Commonwealth Cup receives, however. Michigan-Ohio State and Alabama-Auburn are among the many rivalry games scheduled for Nov. 28. Those are likely to dominate national headlines.
At the ACC level, the game matters. In Virginia, the game matters. Nationally, it’s hard to imagine the Commonwealth Cup gaining the same attention on a Saturday as it gains on a Friday.
