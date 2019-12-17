When Virginia takes the court at John Paul Jones Arena on Wednesday night against Stony Brook, it will have been 10 days since the Cavaliers last played a game, beating North Carolina, 56-49. The gap, which corresponds with final exams, gives Tony Bennett and company a chance to assess what’s working and what needs improvement.
There’s plenty to like about Virginia (8-1, 2-0 ACC) through its first nine games. Most of those positives come on the defensive end, where the Cavaliers lead the country in scoring defense and defensive efficiency. Bennett’s squad is 8-1 and ranked No. 9 in the AP poll largely because of its ability to keep teams under 50 points.
UVa is 7-0 when holding teams under 50 points and 1-1 when allowing over 50. Purdue, the only team to surpass the 60-point threshold against Virginia, beat the Cavaliers handily.
Despite the positives, the good record and the high national ranking, there are plenty of areas for improvement for this relatively inexperienced Virginia team. The team knows there’s room for improvement, and bettering themselves is the goal as nonconference play winds down.
“I’ve always said there’s no substitute for experience, nor is there a substitute or a secret recipe for being as good as you can but just showing up every day and working your tail off and taking what comes,” Bennett said.
Specifically, the Cavaliers need to show growth in three critical spots.
3-point shooting
Arguably the team’s biggest issue is 3-point shooting. The Cavaliers rank among the five worst teams in the country from beyond the arc, making only 25% of shots from the 3-point line. That number can’t get much worse, yet Virginia sits atop the ACC standings and sits at 8-1 on the year.
Bennett could use better shooting from several of his guards. Kody Stattmann (11.1%), Casey Morsell (12.2%) and Tomas Woldetensae (24%) are all shooting below 25% from beyond the arc. The trio is a combined 13-of-84 (15.5%) from 3-point range. Those are rough numbers.
There’s reason to believe those numbers can improve dramatically as the season progresses. Woldetensae shot 47% from beyond the arc last year at his JUCO, and the players are 15-of-17 at the free-throw line this year. They’re all decent shooters, and while they might not shoot above 40% from deep, all three should be roughly 30% or better from the 3-point line.
Woldetensae showed flashes against UNC, going 3-of-4 from deep.
“It makes me smile, for sure,” Woldetensae said of breaking out of his slump.
With an elite defense, the Cavaliers don’t need 3-point marksmen, but they could benefit from guards knocking down at least three shots for every 10 attempts. Luckily for Virginia, Stony Brook (7-5) ranks among the 60 worst teams nationally in 3-point shooting percentage defense, and it’s only held three teams to under 30% shooting from beyond the arc.
Limiting turnovers
Virginia operates at the slowest adjusted tempo in the country, per KenPom. The Cavaliers average fewer than 60 possessions per 40 minutes. That’s slow and puts a premium on each possession.
Turnovers become critical given the limited number of possessions in each UVa game. After a good start to the season in the turnover department, the Cavaliers have become loose with the ball. UVa has committed at least 13 turnovers in each of the last four games after only doing that once in the first five games.
What’s been particularly alarming is the team’s assist-to-turnover ratio. Missing open shots hurts this stat, but the lack of assists and high volume of turnovers is at least a bit concerning.
In the first five games of the season, Virginia committed 56 turnovers and recorded 55 assists. In the past four games, Virginia has 55 turnovers and only tallied 30 assists. After opening the season with five consecutive games with at least 10 assists, the Cavaliers have failed to reach double-digit assists in the past four contests.
The numbers suggest the turnover department is an area for growth, but it’s not time to hit the panic button yet. Kihei Clark continues to rack up assists, dishing out 45 compared to just 22 turnovers. The Cavaliers need the rest of the team to collectively take care of the ball more consistently and find open shooters more frequently. That’s certainly possible, and improved shooting will likely boost the assist totals.
Consistent guard play
Even with Braxton Key injured, the Cavaliers receive good minutes from their frontcourt on a nightly basis. Mamadi Diakite is arguably the most pro-ready prospect on the team, Jay Huff shows flashes of brilliance and Francisco Caffaro and Justin McKoy excelled against UNC.
The backcourt, however, shows less consistency. Clark is the engine that makes Virginia run and he’s always excellent on the defensive end. Offensively, there’s room for growth. He’s shown glimpses of greatness, including an 11-rebound, 10-point, seven-assist performance in the season opener against Syracuse. He also played well against Vermont, finishing with 15 points and four assists.
In the last two games, however, he’s 2-of-14 shooting and 0-of-4 from 3-point range. He also posted a two-game stretch earlier this season when he was 4-of-20 and 0-of-4 from beyond the arc. When he’s good offensively, the Cavaliers become very challenging to beat.
Morsell, Stattmann and Woldetensae all also need to score more effectively for Virginia to reach its full potential. Morsell showed what he’s capable of with a 19-point performance in a 48-45 win over Arizona State, but he’s just 6-of-25 shooting and 2-of-15 from deep since that game.
Stattmann is working his way back from an illness the past couple games. Better health could help Stattmann break out of his shooting funk.
“I’m still not 100%,” Stattmann said after the UNC game. “I’m still trying to get my fitness back because I didn’t really do much over that time because it did put me in bed for a lot of time.”
Stattmann said he’s slowly regaining his fitness, and he started to feel more comfortable in the second half of the game against the Tar Heels.
Woldetensae showed improvement against UNC, posting his best performance in a Virginia uniform against UNC, finishing with 11 points and hitting three shots from beyond the arc.
The potential of the backcourt is evident, and finding consistency among the guards will be critical moving forward.
“I think young and old, we show flashes of good and flashes of unsoundness, so you just keep putting your head down, you show up every day and you work win or lose,” Bennett said.
