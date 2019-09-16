Watch again

They share the cover of the media guide, they’re two of the most intriguing players in the country and both quarterback Bryce Perkins and cornerback Bryce Hall are a big part of why the Virginia football team has started the season 3-0 for the first time since 2005.

On Saturday, Perkins squirmed away from pass rushers all night and completed 30-of-40 passes for 295 yards. Hall faced one of the ACC’s best wide receivers in Tamorrion Terry and got burnt more than once, but he also made plays when it counted most.

Here are three things we learned about Virginia’s Bryces in the Cavaliers’ first win over Florida State since 2011.

1. Perkins is a ‘magician’

So many Florida State defenders thought they had Perkins dead to rights on his two-point conversion run late in Saturday’s win. Most of them are still wondering where he went.

It was obvious he wanted to throw, but he quickly had to pull the ball down and side step a blitzer. He tried to roll right but had two defenders waiting on him, so he changed direction and shuffled sideways away from another with his shoulders squared to the end zone and eyes scanning the field. When Perkins committed to run, he followed blockers to the pylon and squirted into the end zone through a lane created when offensive lineman Ryan Nelson threw his body into a pair of Seminoles.

“He’s a magician,” wide receiver Hasise Dubois said of Perkins. “Even when you think you’ve corralled him, he finds a way to get out of it.”

The two-point run got plenty of publicity, but it may not have been Perkins’ most impressive scramble of the game. Facing second-and-two in the first quarter, he somehow spun out of the grasp of a free rusher as soon as he got his hands on the ball. He was flushed to his right, cut left around one tackler and right around another and won a foot race to the first down marker.

The moves netted the Cavaliers their first points of the game on a Brian Delaney field goal, and they’re sure to earn Virginia a few wins this season. Through three games, Perkins leads UVa with 158 rushing yards and averages 4.3 yards per carry.

“He was out of the pocket and maybe trying to do a little too much,” Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall said after the game. “It’s a fine line, and I would much rather rein him in. I want an aggressive quarterback, I want him to make plays and I want him to believe he can make every play.”

2. A pattern is emerging

Perkins has been intercepted twice in each of the past two games. His second against Florida State was on a 50-50 ball he threw up in the closing seconds of the first half. That one is quite excusable, but both of his picks against William & Mary and his first against the Seminoles came on disturbingly similar plays.

In all three situations, Perkins was flushed out of the pocket and forced to make a throw on the run. It’s understandable that a quarterback isn’t going to be as accurate when he can’t set his feet, but they have to compensate with decision making. Quarterbacks have to know when to eat a sack or throw the ball away, instead of potentially taking points of the board like Perkins did on Saturday.

Virginia’s first drive of the game ended on third-and-five from Florida State’s 20-yard line when Perkins was flushed left and had to torque his body in an unnatural position just to make a throw. When he did, it was high and behind Billy Kemp and nestled into the arms of FSU cornerback Asante Samuels Jr.

Turnovers are a concern for any coach, including Mendenhall, but he isn’t about to tinker too much with his quarterback’s instincts.

“How do you stop him?” Mendenhall asked after Saturday’s game. “We’re not growing the program at the rate we’re growing it without Bryce Perkins. He plays within the system really well and he plays outside the system really well, and we need both.”