Thanks to a career-high 15 tackles and some timely sacks in Saturday’s win over Old Dominion, Virginia outside linebacker Charles Snowden began this week as both the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week and the ACC linebacker of the week.
Snowden emerged as a force last season, which was his first as a starter. He finished second on the team with 7.5 tackles for loss and his nine pass breakups were second only to cornerback Bryce Hall’s 22. Through four games this fall, he’s tied with Jordan Mack with a team-high six tackles for loss. He’s also second on the team with 28 tackles and three sacks.
Here are three things we learned about Snowden in Saturday’s comeback victory.
1. He’s come a long way
Snowden spent the bulk of his youth focused on basketball and only played two years of high school football. He was recruited to UVa pretty much on his physical potential. Despite his 6-foot-7 frame, Virginia’s coaches took a chance that he would thrive in such a physically demanding position, but to this point it’s safe to say the gamble has paid off.
“Players weren’t racing to join our program when we arrived, and he fit all the measurables, but more importantly he’s an amazing, amazing person,” Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall said. “Because of that, his work ethic and diligence and conscientiousness with the possibility of becoming and developing are what came together to become the kind of performance he had [against ODU]. It’s who he is that has helped him play the way he does.”
Snowden showed last season that he can be an asset in pass coverage after leading the nation’s linebackers with nine pass breakups and 11 passes defended. His length has been a challenge for quarterbacks again this season, but the difference this fall is that he’s also one of the team’s surest tacklers and he’s emerging as a pass-rush threat off the edge.
The Silver Spring, Maryland, native was all over the field in the season opener at Pittsburgh. On Saturday, Snowden did most of his damage during crunch time. He recorded nine of his 15 tackles in the second half and he got in on three critical sacks in the fourth quarter.
With a little more than 7:00 left in regulation, he shared a sack with Eli Hanback, which left the Monarchs facing third-and-long near midfield. Snowden also ended that drive with a solo sack. On ODU’s final drive, he shared a sack with Aaron Faumui, which led to a punt.
2. He wears many hats
With another year under his belt, Snowden is filling a variety of roles on the Cavaliers’ defense. When Virginia went to its nickel package on Saturday, he both operated out of a three-point stance as a pass rusher and in a traditional linebacker’s stance near the middle of the formation.
He’s still a regular in pass coverage, and when Virginia goes with its package that features two defensive linemen, he puts his hand in the dirt and gets after the passer.
On Monday, Mendenhall compared his role to that of former BYU defenders Kyle Van Noy and Ziggy Ansah.
“Our system allows for him to be inserted in multiple places as long as he understands the scheme comprehensively, which he does,” Mendenhall said. “When you have players who can do multiple things, it gives us more value and flexibility to get the right 11 on the field to match the circumstance, personnel or situation.”
3. He has NFL potential
Mendenhall has said time and time again that he likes long, athletic linebackers, especially in his 3-4 scheme. There are plenty of NFL scouts who feel the same way, and it won’t be long before they begin taking notice of Snowden, if they haven’t already.
The knock on Snowden early on was his size. He barely weighed 210 pounds when he arrived on Grounds, but he has bulked up to 235 and it has showed.
Even when making the tackle last season, he often got knocked back at the point of contact.
Not this year.
And when he decides to rush the passer this fall, he has the strength to keep offensive linemen off of him and the moves to get by them.
Virginia has a history of producing high-end linebackers who have made their way to the NFL. Ahmad Brooks, Darryl Blackstock, James Farrior, Chris Slade and Clint Sintim all come to mind. If this season continues the way it has begun for Snowden, he will be next in line.
